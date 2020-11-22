11 winter dresses that are chic - but comfortable enough to wear in the house during lockdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A knitted dress will solve all of your fashion fails for lockdown 2.0. The first lockdown was all about the tie-dye sweatshirt, and this time around, we're going hard for woolly, cosy frocks. Comfy (hello, no waistband), warm and most importantly, Zoom-ready.

If you're perma-attached to your loungewear, switch your style with a sweatshirt dress or for an ultra-cosy outfit, reach for a wool dress and tights – it’s as cosy as wearing a blanket, but won't cause concern amongst your colleagues. Because lets be honest, we're at the point in lockdown now where comfort is key so we've scoured the high street for the coolest – and comfiest – winter dresses.

Go for a knit dress in neutral tones for a luxe winter look

SHOP: Best black winter coats that are anything but boring

Shop best knit dresses

Knit dress, £29.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

Brighten up a gloomy Zoom with H&M’s cosiest dress – in brilliant pink. Very Elle Woods. Dress it down with plain white sneakers and cosy socks.

Knitted dress, was £185, NOW £148, Reiss

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in the perfect winter white dress

This Reiss dress just screams luxe lounging; keep it on the shoulder for daytime and slip it off the shoulder come evening. Perfect for any virtual cocktail parties.

Mini dress, £55, & Other Stories

This sweet sixties inspired mini was made for wearing for a cool dinner party at home; since we're not having them right now, pop your wellies or knee high boots on with it for a laid-back vibe.

Collared knit dress, £49.99, Mango

We adore this Mango knit dress, with the accent of the moment – a collar. Slinky and stylish, add a chunky cardi for those cooler days and it'll see you through till summer too.

GIFT IDEAS: 60+ amazing Christmas gifts for her, from jewellery to beauty to fashion

Grey dress, £40, Monki

Your joggers can wait - this grey melange dress is just as comfy, and looks way cooler too. Wear with chunky boots and tights.

Button Detail Knitted Dress, £52.50, Coast

The rust colour, the gold buttons, the envelope neck – it's got it all going on in this knit dress from Coast.

SHOP: The best Christmas jumpers, from sparkly to novelty

Sparkle midi dress, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

This Oliver Bonas dress will add a touch of sparkle to your loungewear look, even if you’re sat binging Netflix all day.

Knitted Belted Dress, £23, Pretty Little Thing

Hello cosy little thing, you. The colour alone is a dream, and would look perfect for a winter's walk with thick black tights, chunky boots and a shearling aviator jacket.

Jumper dress, £55, River Island

River Island's satin and wool combo is a cool version of a knitted dress; dressy, without being OTT. Would make a great Christmas Day outfit as well.

An LBD of epically comfy proportions. Could easily be dressed up with heeled boots as it could be dressed down, with sneakers or hey, who are we kidding, slippers.

V-neck dress, £32.19, Topshop

Glitter dress, £275, Ganni

Sometimes you've got to go all out, and 2020 is the year to do it - yes, this glitter knit dress is perfect for festive parties (or even virtual Xmas dos) but since we don't know what's happening this Christmas, pop a long-sleeved tee or blouse underneath to make it day worthy or layer with an embroidered cardi for the ultimate in house dress chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.