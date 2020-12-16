34 chic Christmas gifts on sale now for up to 70% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Christmas just days away, the Christmas countdown is on! And if you’re still doing your Christmas shopping, there are some great discounts on gifts you can shop right now. And if you think inexpensive means a cheap Christmas gift, we're ready to change your mind.

We've found the best Christmas gift deals for 2020, with presents under £25 from the likes of Kate Spade, Ganni, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier and more, and fab Christmas gifts on sale at top retailers like Marks & Spencer, ASOS, The Outnet, John Lewis and Selfridges – and the treats on our edit start from under £5!

So what are you waiting for? Just take a look at our gift guide filled with the best affordable but chic and stylish gifts for her, him and home that you can find in the sales.

Christmas gift for under £10

French Connection beanie hat, was £25 NOW £7.50, ASOS

A cute beanie hat with lilac stripe that you'll find for 70% off in the ASOS outlet sale.

Gardenia Monogram Journal, were £16 each NOW £5, Anthropologie

Shop this lovely softcover lined notebook with a laser-cut initial cover in the Anthropologie sale.

Eco Reusable Stainless Steel Drinking Straws x 6, was £6.95 NOW £1.75, Harvey Nichols

You really can't beat the price of these environmentally-friendly stainless steel drinking straws, which are part of Harvey Nichols' seasonal offers right now.

Eastpak Springer bum bag, was £24 NOW £5.40, ASOS

Crossbody bum bags are one of 2020's most popular accessories – and you can get one by Eastpak at a major discount in the sales at ASOS, where you'll find great Christmas gifts for him at up to 70% off.

Elemis Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream, was £7.80 DEAL PRICE: £5.46, Amazon

You can get 30% off beauty gifts from Elemis, like this soothing shower cream, in Amazon's incredible last-minute gift sale which includes everything from fashion to electronics.

Essie Nail Enamel 6 Ballet Slippers, was £7.99, DEAL PRICE £5.59, Amazon

The royal nail polish that Kate Middleton and the Queen swear, Essie's Ballet Slippers, is also at a reduced price.

Topshop blouse, was £29.99 now £10, Selfridges

In the Selfridges sale, you'll find some great bargains on popular labels - like this floral print blouse from Topshop.

3 Piece Pure Cotton Nature Print Outfit, was £12, NOW £8.40, Marks & Spencer

For the new mum or dad, or the special little one in your life, Marks & Spencer have 30% off childrenswear! We love this cute three-piece set for babies up to 12 months. (And if you're also looking for gifts for him or her, M&S also have 30% off womenswear and great deals on menswear, too.)

Elliott Erwitt magnet set, was £13 NOW £7, Wolf & Badger

For a lover of art, photography – or dogs! – a four-piece magnet set featuring quirky photographs of pups by renowned 20th century photographer Elliott Erwitt, created by Plinth to celebrate Magnum Photos' 70th anniversary. You'll find it along with other cool gifts from independent brands on saleat on sale at Wolf & Badger

Kate Spade scalloped notepad, was £14 NOW £8, Kate Spade

This notepad from Kate Spade, which is having an up to 40% sale on handbags, wallets, jewellery and more, would be a cheery addition to any work-from-home desk!

Plant Style book, Was £14.95 NOW £7, Oliver Bonas

Books make great gifts – and this one will help them turn their home into a stylish plant-filled oasis.

HIP water bottle, was £14.95 NOW £4.95, Harvey Nichols

Chic and environmentally friendly? They'll love this water bottle in the sales at Harvey Nichols – and it's £10 off.

HELLO! Magazine Subscription, from £5.99, Subscription.co.uk

A subscription to HELLO! Magazine is a fabulous gift that keeps on giving, delivered straight to your loved ones' door every week, starting at just £5.99. Between now and 31st December 2020, you can get 50% off, with six months costing just £29.90 and one year costing £58.65.

Ashiana Love Heart Diamonte Hair Slides In Gold, was £18 NOW £4.20, ASOS

She'll have a bit of sparkle in those Zoom parties thanks to these gold and diamonte hair slides at 76% off.

Heathcote & Ivory The Artist's Journey Romantic Bath Flowers, was £10.99 NOW £5.99, Amazon

Cruelty-free and vegan friendly scented bathing flowers to sprinkle in the bath. These soap petals are infused with such scents as fresh green leaves, lily of the valley, rich cedarwood, earthy vetiver and soft vanilla for a true spa experience.

Christmas gifts under £15

Real Techniques make-up brush set, was £24.99 DEAL PRICE: £11, Amazon

It's not often you find a complete make-up brush set for a little more than a tenner! We love this glam kit from Real Techniques.

2030 NOW coffee table book, was £50 NOW £12.50, Harvey Nichols

It's rare to find a fabulous coffee table book at this price! Susanne Sayers' 2030 NOW documents the 17 United Nations Goals for 2030, and highlights the individuals working to achieve them including such familiar names as Glenn Close, Sir Richard Branson, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Michelle Yeoh, Zoe Saldana and Richard Curtis.

Laura Mercier Glacé Touch Eye Cheek and Lip Gloss, was £23 NOW £11, Liberty London

A multi-tasking balm for lips, cheeks and eyes that suits just about everyone from luxury beauty brand Laura Mercier.

Kenneth Jay Lane gold plated crystal earrings, were £50, NOW £15, The Outnet

They'll be able to give her Zoom parties an extra bit of sparkle with glittering drop earrings from Kenneth Jay Lane which you can find in The Outnet's designer sale, with top labels at up to 70% off.

Rodeo Handmade Tealight Holders - Set of 4, was £30 NOW £12, Amara

A set of handmade tealight holders to light up a special someone's life. Made from mouth-blown glass, the set of four includes two transparent tealight holders and two dark holders with a confetti motif.

Bobbi Brown Art Stick Liquid Lip in Lily, was £21.50 NOW £12.90, Net-a-porter

A vibrant pop of lip colour from celebrity favourite Bobbi Brown is just the way to get set for a fashionable 2021.

Reiss Aiden twill silk tie was £45 now £15, Selfridges

For him, a silk tie by royal favourite Reiss with a truly tempting pricetag.

Skullcandy Barricade mini Bluetooth speaker, was £29.99 NOW £14.95, eBay

With this water-resistant portable speaker from Skullcandy, they'll be able to play DJ anywhere.

Christmas gifts under £20

iPhone Xs Case in Bordeaux Patent Croc, Was £55 NOW £16.50, Aspinal of London

Think you can't find great deals at luxury brands like Aspinal of London? Think again! Aspinal currently has up to 50% off everything on the site! This iPhone case from luxury brand Aspinal of London is nearly £40 off – and it's peronalisable with a monogram for £15 more.

NARS Eyeshadow Duo in Kuala lumpur, was £25 NOW £15.75, ASOS

Get this chic eyeshadow set by top beauty brand NARS from ASOS for nearly 40% off.

Braun Beard Trimmer 3, Was £30 NOW £20, Selfridges

For his lockdown grooming, a beard trimmer is the perfect gift.

BAPU by A Bathing Ape card holder, was £63 NOW £19, Farfetch

Now that's a cool stocking filler – a 70s-inspired cardholder that you can get now for 70% off.

Christmas gifts for £25 and under

Coach Eau de Toilette, was £30 DEAL PRICE £20.91, Amazon

In the Amazon sale, you can pick up a great fragrance like this one by Coach at a fabulous price.

Cherry Toss silk scarf, was £45 NOW £24, Kate Spade

Emily in Paris inspired a silk scarf trend – and this colourful Kate Spade look is one that would look right at home on the show.

Ganni toiletry bag, was £75 NOW £25, Liberty London

This tech fabric toiletry bag from Ganni is a whopping 67% off!

Ted Baker shopper bag, was £30 NOW £21, John Lewis

For the Ted Baker fan, a chic patent leather tote emblazoned with the brand's signature florals.

LDN: SKINS Facial Collection, Was £65 NOW £25, Look Fantastic

They'll stay radiant throughout winter – and even through lockdown – with this golden glow kit.

Pickering's Christmas gin baubles 6-pack, was £32 NOW £25, Harvey Nichols

Looking for a boozy gift that's a bargain? Here's a very good deal on festive tipple that can also be hung on the tree! You'll find it among the fab food and wine Christmas deals at Harvey Nichols.

Anya Hindmarch candle, Was £50 NOW £25, Amara

Anya Hindmarch candles, including this violet and rose scent, with the designer's signature emblems, are now 50% off at Amara.

