14 things Bridgerton has made us buy: From the Duke's sexy spoon to Daphne's delicate jewels

Carla Challis
We burn for Netflix's Bridgerton, and these Bridgerton-inspired products are keeping our obsession going. From phone cases to jewellery, the Duke's spoon (ahem) and delicate earrings like Daphne. Shop the best Bridgerton buys...
Binge-watched Bridgerton? Join the club. It’s official – we’re all obsessed with Netflix’s raunchy period drama and already wishing Bridgerton series 2 was happening RIGHT NOW to brighten up our January blues.
But dear reader, fear not. If you’re missing the steamy shown (read: Duke of Hastings), we’ve found some Bridgerton-inspired products to help you live out your Regency-esque fantasies IRL.
MORE: 7 shows to watch if you loved Bridgerton
A Bridgerton Valentine's Day card
Greeting card, from £2.95, Etsy
If you don’t have a Duke or Daphne worthy of sending this Valentine’s Day card to, keep it for yourself and frame it.
A Bridgerton-inspired saucy book
Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson, £12.99, Amazon
Get ready for a whole new raunchy obsession with the debut novel from Sarah Ferguson, Her Heart for a Compass. Dubbed the Mills & Boon book for Bridgerton fans, it’s a tale of love, longing and daring to follow your heart.
SEE THE PICS: Bridgerton real-life filming locations, revealed
A Regency ring
Colourful stones ring, £195, Thomas Sabo
SHOP NOW
Those Bridgerton and Featherington gals knew how delicious a brightly coloured gemstone piece is, and this ring is decadent and then some!
Daphne Bridgerton’s necklace
Dainty charm choker, from £23.30, Etsy
We’re suddenly desperate for a cute, delicate choker a la Daphne – this one is inspired by her actual necklace. See if anyone on your Zoom calls gets the reference.
A curling wand for Regency curls
Babyliss tight curls wand, £19.99, Amazon
Beachy waves? Save them for another day. We want Regency curly hair and we want it now – this Babyliss curler is specifically for tight curls. Yessss!
A Bridgerton tote bag
Lady Whistledown tote bag, from £13.95, Redbubble
Who doesn’t love a fun tote bag, and this Lady Whistledown printed canvas bag is pure perfection.
An embroidery kit
3-pack embroidery for beginners kit, from £14.89, Amazon
Those Bridgerton girls love to while away the hours between suitors and balls with a spot of embroidery; try a beginner’s kit to get your stitch on in lockdown.
MORE: 8 book series to get you through lockdown 3.0
A floral diary
Wildflower journal, from £16.99, Papier
Your life in lockdown might not be quite as eventful as the Bridgerton’s, but keeping a journal is fun all the same.
A Regency style corset
Femme Fatale corset, £10, Ann Summers
Squeezing into a corset is just what they did back in the day, and on Bridgerton the costumes make us want to grab a corset, immediately.
Regency rouge for cheeks
Rituel de Fille inner glow crème pigment in Lovesick, £24, Cult Beauty
Regency beauty is making a comeback – think rosy cheeks using a rouge to fake a flush like Daphne Bridgerton. Pat on this crème rouge for pretty pink blush.
A Regency tea cup
Earl grey tea cup and saucer, £20, Whittard
Suddenly a mug of builder’s tea is passe – we’re exclusively drinking from fine china tea cups, a la Queen Charlotte.
A Regency style hair ribbon
Hair ribbon set, £5.99, Amazon
Those Regency girls knew the worth of a good hair accessory and while we’ll leave the feathers and tiaras to the Bridgerton and Feathering girls, we’re adopting the hair ribbon look, stat.
A Bridgerton slogan face mask
Bridgerton slogan face mask, from £11.35, Redbubble
Slogan face masks are the new slogan t-shirts, and this Bridgerton face mask says what we're all thinking.
And finally…A Regency cake spoon
Cake and dessert spoon, £4.62, Amazon
The Duke's spoon? We’ll just leave that there…
The Duke of Hasting's spoon now has a fan following
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.