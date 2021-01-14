14 things Bridgerton has made us buy: From the Duke's sexy spoon to Daphne's delicate jewels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Binge-watched Bridgerton? Join the club. It’s official – we’re all obsessed with Netflix’s raunchy period drama and already wishing Bridgerton series 2 was happening RIGHT NOW to brighten up our January blues.

But dear reader, fear not. If you’re missing the steamy shown (read: Duke of Hastings), we’ve found some Bridgerton-inspired products to help you live out your Regency-esque fantasies IRL.

A Bridgerton Valentine's Day card

Greeting card, from £2.95, Etsy

If you don’t have a Duke or Daphne worthy of sending this Valentine’s Day card to, keep it for yourself and frame it.

A Bridgerton-inspired saucy book

Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson, £12.99, Amazon

Get ready for a whole new raunchy obsession with the debut novel from Sarah Ferguson, Her Heart for a Compass. Dubbed the Mills & Boon book for Bridgerton fans, it’s a tale of love, longing and daring to follow your heart.

A Regency ring

Colourful stones ring, £195, Thomas Sabo

Those Bridgerton and Featherington gals knew how delicious a brightly coloured gemstone piece is, and this ring is decadent and then some!

Daphne Bridgerton’s necklace

Dainty charm choker, from £23.30, Etsy

We’re suddenly desperate for a cute, delicate choker a la Daphne – this one is inspired by her actual necklace. See if anyone on your Zoom calls gets the reference.

A curling wand for Regency curls

Babyliss tight curls wand, £19.99, Amazon

Beachy waves? Save them for another day. We want Regency curly hair and we want it now – this Babyliss curler is specifically for tight curls. Yessss!

A Bridgerton tote bag

Lady Whistledown tote bag, from £13.95, Redbubble

Who doesn’t love a fun tote bag, and this Lady Whistledown printed canvas bag is pure perfection.

An embroidery kit

3-pack embroidery for beginners kit, from £14.89, Amazon

Those Bridgerton girls love to while away the hours between suitors and balls with a spot of embroidery; try a beginner’s kit to get your stitch on in lockdown.

A floral diary

Wildflower journal, from £16.99, Papier

Your life in lockdown might not be quite as eventful as the Bridgerton’s, but keeping a journal is fun all the same.

A Regency style corset

Femme Fatale corset, £10, Ann Summers

Squeezing into a corset is just what they did back in the day, and on Bridgerton the costumes make us want to grab a corset, immediately.

Regency rouge for cheeks

Rituel de Fille inner glow crème pigment in Lovesick, £24, Cult Beauty

Regency beauty is making a comeback – think rosy cheeks using a rouge to fake a flush like Daphne Bridgerton. Pat on this crème rouge for pretty pink blush.

A Regency tea cup

Earl grey tea cup and saucer, £20, Whittard

Suddenly a mug of builder’s tea is passe – we’re exclusively drinking from fine china tea cups, a la Queen Charlotte.

A Regency style hair ribbon

Hair ribbon set, £5.99, Amazon

Those Regency girls knew the worth of a good hair accessory and while we’ll leave the feathers and tiaras to the Bridgerton and Feathering girls, we’re adopting the hair ribbon look, stat.

A Bridgerton slogan face mask

Bridgerton slogan face mask, from £11.35, Redbubble

Slogan face masks are the new slogan t-shirts, and this Bridgerton face mask says what we're all thinking.

And finally…A Regency cake spoon

Cake and dessert spoon, £4.62, Amazon

The Duke's spoon? We’ll just leave that there…

