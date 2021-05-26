10 & Other Stories summer dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat

Carla Challis
The & Other Stories summer dresses on our wish list. The store is Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite high street destination.
If there’s one high street store that Duchess Kate, Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby all rely on for the best dresses and fashion on the high street, it’s & Other Stories – and we do too.
Holly Willoughby’s daily This Morning outfits are often peppered with a cute & Other Stories mini or square-necked midi, and Kate Middleton is a lifelong wearer of the brand, choosing its accessories to give a high/low spin to her designer outfits and finding the most perfect floral maxi dress for a morning of gardening with Prince William and the family at the Chelsea Flower Show.
And we’re still trying to find our own version of the & Other Stories dress that Meghan Markle wore off-duty while on the Royal Tour of Australia in 2018. The maroon polka dot dress was spot on for a casual day of island hopping. True to form, it sold out instantly, and cemented & Other Stories as our number one shopping destination.
Meghan's cool polka dot dress was an instant sell-out
This season, & Other Stories' summer shop doesn’t disappoint. From floral midi dresses to linen minis and prairie-style maxis, some of the dresses even come in kids’ sizes too. We've picked 10 dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat all summer that you'll want to, too. Prepare to bask in the likes when you post your OOTD on Insta in one of these...
Abstract print midi dress, £95, & Other Stories
Printed linen midi dress, £95, & Other Stories
Flutter sleeve maxi dress, £75, & Other Stories
Relaxed A-line mini dress, £65, & Other Stories
Bandeau midi dress, £95, and matching kids dress, £55, both & Other Stories
Rib knit dress, £65, & Other Stories
Belted midi dress, £85, & Other Stories
Voluminous A-line dress, £75, & Other Stories
Embroidered sleeveless midi dress, £120, & Other Stories
Double breasted midi tuxedo dress, £85, & Other Stories
