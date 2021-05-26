10 & Other Stories summer dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat

If there’s one high street store that Duchess Kate, Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby all rely on for the best dresses and fashion on the high street, it’s & Other Stories – and we do too.

Holly Willoughby’s daily This Morning outfits are often peppered with a cute & Other Stories mini or square-necked midi, and Kate Middleton is a lifelong wearer of the brand, choosing its accessories to give a high/low spin to her designer outfits and finding the most perfect floral maxi dress for a morning of gardening with Prince William and the family at the Chelsea Flower Show.

SHOP: This & Other Stories dress is JUST like Kate Middleton’s

SHOP HOLLY'S DRESS: Puff shoulder midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

And we’re still trying to find our own version of the & Other Stories dress that Meghan Markle wore off-duty while on the Royal Tour of Australia in 2018. The maroon polka dot dress was spot on for a casual day of island hopping. True to form, it sold out instantly, and cemented & Other Stories as our number one shopping destination.

Meghan's cool polka dot dress was an instant sell-out

This season, & Other Stories' summer shop doesn’t disappoint. From floral midi dresses to linen minis and prairie-style maxis, some of the dresses even come in kids’ sizes too. We've picked 10 dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat all summer that you'll want to, too. Prepare to bask in the likes when you post your OOTD on Insta in one of these...

MORE: 16 best white dresses for a hot summer

Abstract print midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

Printed linen midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Flutter sleeve maxi dress, £75, & Other Stories

MORE: 30 best gingham dresses for summer to snap up before they sell out

Relaxed A-line mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

Bandeau midi dress, £95, and matching kids dress, £55, both & Other Stories

Rib knit dress, £65, & Other Stories

MORE: Kate Spade just dropped the dreamiest wicker bag collection

Belted midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

Voluminous A-line dress, £75, & Other Stories

Embroidered sleeveless midi dress, £120, & Other Stories

Double breasted midi tuxedo dress, £85, & Other Stories

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.