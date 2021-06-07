This swimsuit has more than 8000 positive reviews on Amazon - and it's a hit EVERY summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In the market for a new swimsuit? Finding a style you love that's also flattering for your body type is no easy task, but we think we've found the dream one-piece on Amazon.

Featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up back detail, the swimsuit by California-inspired brand Cupshe also has a ruffled hem and padded cups. It's made from comfortable, stretchy fabric, which includes 20% Spandex to give the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Available in 18 designs from chic black or olive green to summery floral prints and nautical stripes, whatever your taste you'll find a style to suit you. It's available in sizes XS to XXL and you can buy it on Amazon for just £27.99.

Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit, £27.99/$28.99, Amazon

Customers across every size are loving the Cupshe one-piece and it has over 8000 positive reviews to date. One says: "What a gorgeous costume. Exceeded my expectations completely. Loved it on the model and was dubious it would look half as good on me as it did her... but it looks so perfect."

While another commented: "Amazing swimsuit! The green hue is really nice and the material quite comfortable. The tummy control works well, the cups are rather flattering without revealing too much and provide adequate support".

And another wrote: "Fantastic Swimsuit, lovely material, good fit. So nice I ordered a second one."

Even if we can't go abroad this summer, we can't wait to wear this on our next staycation, for a beach day, or just to sunbathe in the garden if we have to. *Adds to basket immediately*

