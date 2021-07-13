20 staycation fashion essentials for men

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Thanks to the pandemic you might not be travelling abroad this summer, but a staycation right here in the UK is likely to be on the cards and it's still worth looking stylish for. If loungewear is ingrained into your brain and you're in need of some packing inspiration, look no further. From the best men's staycation shirts to shorts, sandals and all of the must-have accessories, we've rounded up the fashion essentials you'll want to take away with you.

RELATED: Cool men’s fashion brands we spied on eBay Outlet, from Barbour to adidas

SS21 fashion trends for men

This summer menswear is all about elevated workwear - think utility shirts, lightweight bomber jackets and military-inspired pieces. With this comes durable fabrics with lots of pockets, so it's practical, too. Effortless suiting also featured highly on the runways, making loose shirts made from linen or breathable cotton a staycation staple, while Bermudas are the must-have short of the season. Pastel colours and nautical stripes were also big, injecting colour and optimism into the shows and your wardrobe. When it comes to shoes? 90s nostalgia still reigns supreme with dad sandals.

5 cool men's summer shirts

Short-sleeved utility shirt, £69, Arket

Nail the workwear aesthetic with Arket's utility shirt. It's lightweight and perfect to throw on with shorts this summer.

Monroe striped shirt, £85, Reiss

Wear this nautical-inspired shirt with white jeans and trainers to be the most stylish man at the bar.

Weekday striped shirt, £85, ASOS

This simple striped shirt from Scandi brand Weekday is made from comfortable organic cotton and would look great paired with anything.

Portuguese Flannel shirt, £95, Mr Porter

Every man needs a pink shirt in his repertoire and we love this one by Portuguese Flannel.

Camp collar shirt, £95, COS

When you need something on the smarter side for even the hottest days of your holiday, make this short-sleeved ultra-breathable cotton shirt first on your list.

Stylish shorts for men to wear this summer

Bermuda shorts, £49.99, Mango

Bermuda shorts were all over the SS21 runways. For the most flattering fit, choose a pair like these that finish just above the knee.

The 9" slim fit performance chino, £47, Everlane

With four-way stretch fabric and sweat-wicking capabilities, these chino shorts don't just look polished, they're comfortable and unrestricted enough for any beach activity.

Strap-detail cotton twill shorts, £55, Arket

We love these soft cotton Arket shorts paired with a striped t-shirt and white trainers for an off-duty holiday look.

Theory sol cotton-terry shorts, £145, Mr Porter

Some sweat shorts are worth investing in. Cut from luxe soft cotton terry, this pair by Theory is perfect for a beach staycation.

Grey side stripe shorts, £25, River Island

For just a nod to the pastel trend, go for these sporty striped River Island shorts.

5 of the best staycation sandals for men

Nike sliders, £26.95, ASOS

We don't think you can wrong with a pair of Nike sliders and the reviews seem to agree.

Chilton slip-on leather sandals, £26.95, Dr. Martens

With leather straps and a classic Dr Martens Air Wave sole, these sturdy sandals will see you through your holiday in style and stand the test of time.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals, £60, Schuh

Often hailed as the most comfortable pair of sandals around, it's no wonder we've seen Birkenstock Arizonas worn by the likes of Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pair with socks for ultimate comfort on your travels.

Teva Original universal sandals, £45, ASOS

If you're planning on being active on your holiday but you don't want to wear trainers, Teva sandals are the way to go. Made with hiking in mind, they're the perfect combination of sturdy and lightweight.

Florin leather sandals, £185, Grenson

If you're a fan of Grenson boots, they now do summer-friendly footwear and their Florin sandals are ideal for a British summer.

The must-have summer accessories for men

Gucci Men's Retangular Sunglasses, £355, John Lewis

Staycation or holiday abroad, everyone needs a decent pair of sunglasses. These Gucci sunnies are a luxe take on the rectangular silhouette.

Filson duffle bag, £385, Mr Porter

The perfect long weekend bag comes in the form of this Filson duffle. The leather-trimmer twill is satisfyingly sturdy and looks stylish, too.

Apple Watch series 6, £385, Amazon

With all of your fitness metrics and the ability to call and text, this is the only watch you'll really need this summer.

Acne Studios cotton-canvas cap, £85, Matches Fashion

From covering beach hair to shading yourself from the sun, a great cap has a multitude of uses, and this one from Acne will also bring some colour to your outfit.

9ct white gold criss cross chain, £149, H.Samuel

Channel Harry Styles and wear jewellery to add something a little extra to your staycation ensembles. If you want to be subtle, a simple white gold chain is a good place to start.

MORE: The best beard grooming kits to keep your facial hair looking sharp

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.