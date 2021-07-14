10 cool summer co-ord matching sets to wear in the sunshine this weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

True story - some of my friends call me the Co-ord Queen because I just love a matching set. My wardrobe is made up of so many shorts and blazer co-ords, bright coloured suits, and lately, I'm all about cool casual separates that match.

For the heatwave I'll totally be wearing one of my co-ord ensembles and so I thought I'd shop the high-street in case you wanted to join me, Not literally, of course - well, unless you want to!

These co-ords are ideal for lounging in the garden, or you might pack one in your suitcase for your mini staycation. Summer dresses are wonderful, but a pair of shorts with a matching top is the easiest fool-proof outfit for summer.

You could choose from cool, lightweight linen (the Marks & Spencer Jaeger set looks extremely easy to wear), or you might fancy something a bit more daring with various prints.

Let us serve you the best stylish co-ords for women in summer 2021…

Flowy shirt, £19.99, and matching shorts, £19.99, Mango

I love everything about this cool co-ord - the vertical stripes, the pastel colours and the flowing fabric. It's a winner.

Tara Maynard x Forever Unique pineapple co-ord shirt, £39.99, and matching shorts, £34.99, Forever Unique

Fashion influencer Tara Maynard worked with Forever Unique on a stunning summer collection. I will confess, I might have gone a little wild in the virtual aisles.

Jaeger linen shirt, £69, and matching shorts, £49, Marks & Spencer

M&S stocks this Jaeger linen co-ord and the lightweight European linen feels so lovely against the skin.

Topshop black co-ord set, £32.99, ASOS

If bright colours aren't your thing, this black co-ord is ideal.

Printed shirt, £29.99, and matching shorts, £29.99, Zara

Zara's co-ord collection is always super - and the reason why I'm always shopping on there.

Emma Willis X Next navy satin top, £28, and matching shorts, £28, Next

If you're looking for a co-ord set that will take you from day to night, look no further than Emma Willis's edit for Next. Gorgeous!

Vest top, £9.99, and matching shorts, £9.99, H&M

Classic and stylish, this set is perfect for a hot summer's day doing errands.

Embroidered linen shirt, £90, and matching shorts £85, Boden

Look out for the intricate all-over embroidery – it makes this a standout style. The semi-fitted shape of the shirt features a low curved hem and a box pleat at the back for a flattering finish.

Blue embroidered top, £40, and matching shorts, £35, River Island

River Island is one of the best high-street stores for matching co-ord sets - and this one is so easy to wear.

Palm print boxy shirt, £31.20, and matching shorts, £17.50, Warehouse

There is 20% off everything at Warehouse right now so definitely worth taking a look.

