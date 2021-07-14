10 cool summer co-ord matching sets to wear in the sunshine this weekend

Leanne Bayley
Summer co-ords are the ultimate in casual cool. Matching two-piece co-ordinates are an easy choice for a staycation or a city trip and keep you cool in a heatwave.
True story - some of my friends call me the Co-ord Queen because I just love a matching set. My wardrobe is made up of so many shorts and blazer co-ords, bright coloured suits, and lately, I'm all about cool casual separates that match.
For the heatwave I'll totally be wearing one of my co-ord ensembles and so I thought I'd shop the high-street in case you wanted to join me, Not literally, of course - well, unless you want to!
These co-ords are ideal for lounging in the garden, or you might pack one in your suitcase for your mini staycation. Summer dresses are wonderful, but a pair of shorts with a matching top is the easiest fool-proof outfit for summer.
You could choose from cool, lightweight linen (the Marks & Spencer Jaeger set looks extremely easy to wear), or you might fancy something a bit more daring with various prints.
Let us serve you the best stylish co-ords for women in summer 2021…
Flowy shirt, £19.99, and matching shorts, £19.99, Mango
I love everything about this cool co-ord - the vertical stripes, the pastel colours and the flowing fabric. It's a winner.
Tara Maynard x Forever Unique pineapple co-ord shirt, £39.99, and matching shorts, £34.99, Forever Unique
Fashion influencer Tara Maynard worked with Forever Unique on a stunning summer collection. I will confess, I might have gone a little wild in the virtual aisles.
Jaeger linen shirt, £69, and matching shorts, £49, Marks & Spencer
M&S stocks this Jaeger linen co-ord and the lightweight European linen feels so lovely against the skin.
Topshop black co-ord set, £32.99, ASOS
If bright colours aren't your thing, this black co-ord is ideal.
Printed shirt, £29.99, and matching shorts, £29.99, Zara
Zara's co-ord collection is always super - and the reason why I'm always shopping on there.
Emma Willis X Next navy satin top, £28, and matching shorts, £28, Next
If you're looking for a co-ord set that will take you from day to night, look no further than Emma Willis's edit for Next. Gorgeous!
Vest top, £9.99, and matching shorts, £9.99, H&M
Classic and stylish, this set is perfect for a hot summer's day doing errands.
Embroidered linen shirt, £90, and matching shorts £85, Boden
Look out for the intricate all-over embroidery – it makes this a standout style. The semi-fitted shape of the shirt features a low curved hem and a box pleat at the back for a flattering finish.
Blue embroidered top, £40, and matching shorts, £35, River Island
River Island is one of the best high-street stores for matching co-ord sets - and this one is so easy to wear.
Palm print boxy shirt, £31.20, and matching shorts, £17.50, Warehouse
There is 20% off everything at Warehouse right now so definitely worth taking a look.
