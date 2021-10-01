12 reasons to wear a knitted sweater vest this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for cosy knitwear as we move into the colder months? Sweater vests are back in a big way and they're your new layering staple for the transitional seasons. From stand out pinks to chic neutrals and studious grey hues, this autumn the high street has come through with something for every outfit.

How to style a sweater vest for 2021?

Often worn over a white tee, turtleneck or oversized shirt, they're easier to style than you might think, and not just reserved for the likes of Kendall Jenner and Rihanna.

From Marks & Spencer to Zara and H&M to Arket, here are 12 of the best to shop online now…

Colour block knitted vest, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Made with a yak wool blend, Marks & Spencer's sweater vest feels warm and luxurious. We love the contrasting red colour-block hem.

Oversized knit vest, £45, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' versatile knit vest has a flattering slightly oversized fit and is crafted from comfy organic cotton.

Knitted Alpaca Vest, £55, Arket

Arket's gorgeous alpaca vest in lilac will add some colour to an otherwise dull autumn outfit.

Ribbed sweater vest, £17.99, H&M

This H&M ribbed sweater vest is made from a soft cotton blend and it's so affordable. The versatile longline style comes in black, beige or cream.

Floral knit jacquard vest, £29.99, Zara

With its heavy knit and red accents, Zara's sweater vest is the one to take you through winter.

Embroidered knit vest, £30, River Island

Delicately embroidered with flowers, it doesn't get much cuter than this chunky cable knit sweater vest from River Island.

Knitted gilet with print, £29.99, Mango

Channel Kendall Jenner in Max Mara with this 70s printed style worn over a white shirt.

Half zip tank, £109, Whistles

Whistles' wool tank top features a high neck and zip closure for a new take on the classic sweater vest.

Bobble and stitch knit vest, £44, Warehouse

Crafted from cosy bobble and stitch knit, there's something very autumnal about this Warehouse sweater vest in sage.

Knitted alpaca yak vest, £59, Arket

Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, Arket's sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck.

Longline sweater vest, £78, Anthropologie

In a workwear wardrobe rut? Anthropologie's grey wool-blend sweater vest is the antidote.

Crochet knit button tank, £27.50, Warehouse

This crochet sweater vest from Warehouse would look equally amazing worn alone or over your favourite white blouse.

