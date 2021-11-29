PSA: These 15 sequin skirts are still in stock – trust us, your Christmas party outfit needs one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As conversations turn to what to wear to your festive office parties and Christmas lunches with the girls, there’s only one fashion item everyone’s shopping for – a sequin midi skirt from the high street. Sequin skirts have become as synonymous with Christmas parties as an LBD and a lukewarm Prosecco and there’s good reason; they can be dressed up, toned down and are universally flattering. *Chef's kiss*

How to style a sequin skirt

A sequin midi skirt is far easier to style than you might think - just look at Holly Willoughby, Alexa Chung and a host of street style influencers who wear theirs with knits.

Influencer Gitta Banko styles hers with a slouchy tonal knit - we love!

The sequin skirt is the cool girl’s alternative to a traditional party dress, looking as stylish with a silky cami and heels as they do a chunky roll-knit jumper and hiking boots – wearable, affordable and universally flattering are just some of the reasons we love them so. Party time? Add a sheer blouse, satin tee or clashing sequins. For Christmas Day, we'd add a lightweight knit or an oversized sweater and brunch calls for a hoodie or cable-knit sweater with sneakers.

Anything that can be dressed up or down season upon season gets pride of place in our wardrobe. Trust us, the cost per wear will be pennies because you’ll be wearing it SO often.

The only downside of a sequin skirt? They go out of stock, and fast. We’ve shopped the high street for the best sequin skirts still in stock. Or at least they are for now…

Fitted sequin skirt, £34.99, H&M

A great budget option, H&M’s black sequin skirt is a classic, timeless option.

Mirrored sequin skirt, £95, ASOS

Made from mirrored sequins, ASOS’ version BRINGS the party and even has a top to match for the co-ord of the season.

Midi sequin skirt, £49.99, Zara

Zara delivers once again with their textured sequin skirt, which has a discreet slit and high-waist fit.

Selected Femme sequin skirt, £145, Marks & Spencer

SELECTED FEMME’s golden sequin midi has an elasticated waistband and on-trend high waistline.

Stretch sequin skirt, £129, The White Company

Possibly the comfiest party skirt, TWC’s is made from jersey for a snug yet comfy fit.

Purple sequin midi skirt, £45, Dorothy Perkins

Gold or silver not for you? Try a colour, like this royal purple. Add a black cami for party time and a roll neck and white sneakers come day.

Midi sequin skirt, £129, Hush

Khaki is the perfect shade to wear with similar tonal knitwear and dark party pieces.

Never Fully Dressed sequin skirt, £35.55, ASOS

Circular sequins make Never Fully Dressed’s pink sequin skirt stand out from the crowd.

Velvet sequin midi skirt, £62, Warehouse

Made from velvet, this midi skirt is designed with a flattering high rise fit and is available in green, pink and black.

Column sequin skirt, £119, Whistles

Created with high shine chocolate-coloured sequins, this skirt will look as stylish with a coordinating top as it will a T-shirt and boots.

French Connection maxi sequin skirt, £60, John Lewis

A maxi-length sequin skirt might feel a tad extra for warm prosecco in the office, but it can easily be toned down with a cable-knit sweater or slogan tee.

Sequin skirt set, £198, Anthropologie

Fashion brand Maeve have done the hard work for you – this Art Deco-inspired skirt comes with a matching top. Add a cardigan and flats for an understated yet glam daytime get-up.

Rixo sequin skirt, £265, Net-A-Porter

Bring some Studio 54 vibes to your office block with Rixo’s stunning sequin skirt. Just add block heels and a lightweight knit.

Pleated sequin skirt, £45, River Island

We love River Island’s sequined and tasseled skirt, ticking off two party dressing trends in one.

Maxi sequin skirt, £149, Ralph Lauren

This Ralph Lauren maxi skirt would be the perfect alternative to a traditional winter wedding dress. We’d team it with a white silk skirt or white cami and blazer.

