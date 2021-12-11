﻿
10 best sequin dresses for last-minute Christmas party invites: From ASOS to Zara

Sequin dresses are all the rage right now

Christmas is a time to sparkle and shine! Shimmering sequin dresses are the ultimate party attire right now, and we're getting in on the festive trend. ASOS, Zara, H&M and more of our favourite high street brands are selling the dreamiest designs for all of your Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Browse the most glamorous sequin dresses and once you've found 'the one' add a pair of killer heels and the most OTT earrings to match!

gold-dresses-river-island

Gold Sequin Dress, £55, River Island

Go for gold in this asymmetric mini dress from River Island. 

Black Sequin Bodycon Dress, £85, River Island

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and this sleek bodycon is sure to turn heads.

Silver Sequin Shirt Dress, £55.20, Oasis

Amp up this shimmering shirt dress with statement stilettos.

Two-Tone Sequin Dress, £34.99, H&M

Give off retro vibes in this two-tone number from H&M.

Sequin V Neck Midi Dress, £88, Warehouse

Available in both green and pink, Warehouse's sequin midi dress features chic oversized sleeves and a side split in the skirt.

Ombre Sequin Dress, £175, French Connection

A major show-stopper, French Connection's ombre swing dress makes for a relaxed and feminine fit. 

Sequin Pencil Midi Dress, £100, ASOS

Effortlessly elegant, ASOS' sequin pencil is already flying off of the shelves so you better act quickly if you want to add it to basket.

Sequin Cami Midi Dress, £111.20, Coast

Celebrate Christmas with a glass of bubbly – and a champagne coloured dress to match.

Scoop Back Sequin Dress, £49.99, Mango

Mango's sequin mini dress has serious mermaid vibes! 

Solace London Red 'Monroe' Sequin Dress, £490, Net-a-Porter

Inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, Channel Marilyn Monroe in this ruby red evening dress by Solace London.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

