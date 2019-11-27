Strictly's Katya Jones will make you think twice about going wild on Black Friday No spending on Black Friday for this Strictly star...

We could all do with taking a leaf out of Katya Jones's book… as we all plan our Black Friday purchases, the Strictly Come Dancing professional is staying away from the shops and won't be buying new clothes - even with all the discounts applied. For 2019, the 30-year-old committed to giving up buying new clothes for a year - and we fully commend her. What's more, she's encouraging her Instagram followers to live a more sustainable life.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Katya said: "I have committed to one year without buying any new clothes, shoes and bags. Finding out how much effect it has on landfill and the environment, I decided to do my bit. Not just fashion but I have also started using water bottles, reusable coffee cups, reusable shopping bags. Generally, I want to reuse, reduce, recycle and upcycle as much as possible."

She added: "I went through my house and tried finding new ways to use certain things, for example I upcycled old tights into the currently so popular headbands (they turned out amazing), and then took everything I don't need any more to the car boot sale, so that these items can find new owners and be reused.

"It was so much fun but also it felt purposeful. It's definitely not my last one. It probably won't be easy and not always possible, but I'm going to try my hardest to stick to my commitment!"

As we all prepare to part with our hard-earned wages this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, perhaps it's a good idea to ask yourself whether you really need that new dress or those new boots.

The Strictly star, who was partnered with Mike Bushell on the 2019 series, took to her social media account with a photo of her and the show's host, Rylan. Looking stylish in a faux leather ensemble, the brunette said: "Remember, I'm doing one year of no new fashion items … This outfit is really old. I can't even remember where everything is from."

Captioning a full-length photo, she said: "I think shoes were from Just Fab. But from a long time ago. Sorry to disappoint."