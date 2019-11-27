Some of your favourite jewellery brands have up to 50% off right now But not for long!

The Black Friday sales are everywhere and it can be hard to know where to begin, but we’re using them as an opportunity to shop for Christmas presents - and some treats for us that are too pricey any other time of year! Top of our list is fine jewellery, inspired by everyone from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle. Whether you’re looking for diamonds from Monica Vinader or Thomas Sabo, or Instagram-worthy layering pieces from Missoma, these are the deals you should snap up now before the prices go back up…

Thomas Sabo

The jewellery brand is offering 15 percent off as part of its ‘magic week’, and we’ve got our eye on their celestial-inspired designs. If you want to feel less guilty about shopping for yourself, there’s also a matching discount on the men’s collections.

L-R: Star and moon earrings, £168.30, Star necklace, £288.15, Turquoise watch, £211.65

Monica Vinader

We’ve already been raving about Monica Vinader’s savings, which include an impressive 30 per cent off Kate Middleton’s favourite ‘Siren’ earrings.

If you’re keen for more, the brand is still offering 30 per cent off sitewide. The perfect time to pick up a wear-forever jewellery piece.

L-R: Siren climber earrings, £94.50, Friendship chain bracelet, £157.50, Siren stacking ring, £52.50

Pandora

Not one to miss out on a shopping event, Pandora is offering 20 per cent off all full price jewellery as part of their Black Friday event. We’re expecting huge demand for this festive favourite that's home to the famous charm bracelets, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking up presents while they’re discounted, we’d recommend adding these to bag now:

L-R: Snake chain bracelet, £44, Band of hearts ring, £24, Logo stud earrings, £56

Missoma

A favourite of everyone from Meghan Markle to Gigi and Bella Hadid, Missoma is the jewellery brand to be seen in. The Duchess of Sussex loves the signet ring and bracelets, but we’re big fans of their stacking necklaces. It’s rare that the brand offers discounts, so we’d take advantage of the generous 25 per cent off while you still can:

L-R: Gold hoops, £82.50, Ridge cross necklace, £104.25, Infini ring, £56.25

Amazon

Amazon might not be the first place you’d think of when shopping for jewellery, but it’s full of gems that’ll gain you loads of compliments. From high-end to more affordable options, these buys are all discounted this Black Friday weekend:

L-R: Dower & Hall Bead and Chain bracelet, £29.59, Swarovski dance heart necklace, £62.30, Naava yellow gold sapphire and diamond bracelet, £419.95

Tada & Toy

Lady Amelia Windsor just released a collection with this fine jewellery brand - sadly the collection won’t be discounted for Black Friday, but the rest of their offering will. They’re currently offering 10 per cent off everything, and those discounts are expected to increase to up to 50 per cent over the weekend. Whether you want an affordable gift or something truly special, now’s the time to invest.

L-R: Green stud earrings, £48, Earth drops, £75, Rose pearl hoops, £70

Selfridges

Shopping mecca Selfridges is home to hundreds of brands, and they’re offering up to 20 percent at checkout on their website with the code SELFCCE. You can shop from high-end brands such as Chanel or Tiffany & Co, or more affordable ones like Olivia Burton and Links of London.

L-R: Astrid & Miyu ear cuff, £39, Tiffany silver bracelet, £950, Olivia Burton earrings, £45

Astley Clarke

From stunning pendants to colourful rings, Astley Clarke is an affordable place to shop for your favourite jewels. They’re offering 20 per cent off this Black Friday with the code 'BRILLIANT', and we’ll be taking advantage.

L-R: Ring stack, £200, Zodiac pendant necklace, £60, Bracelet stack, £328

Liberty

There’s nothing more enjoyable than an afternoon spent looking at pretty jewels in Liberty - but even if you can’t make it to the London department store, you can shop online for up to 30 percent off brands like Dinny Hall, Theodora Warre and Alex Monroe.

L-R: Gold hoop earrings, £105, Silver bee necklace, £96, Crystal and topaz hoop earrings, £176

