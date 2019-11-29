10 Amazon Black Friday bargains you won’t want to miss The buys that will actually save you money

Amazon is the home of Black Friday, so it makes sense that their sale is the biggest around. The online retailer has thousands of deals across all departments today, and while it’s a great opportunity to bag a deal the result can be overwhelming. However, we’re here to help you shop wisely so you can get your hands on some serious bargains in the run-up to Christmas.

Whether you’re looking for electricals, fashion or homeware buys, these are the best bargains to be had. Be quick though - they’ll only be around until midnight.

Toothbrush

An electric toothbrush can be extremely pricey, but if you get one today you could save big. The Sonicare DiamondClean has incredible reviews from shoppers on Amazon, one even wrote: “Your teeth will feel great and your hygienist will notice improvements to your oral hygiene.” Sounds good to us! We’re bagging it today with 70 per cent off.

Phillips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, was £299, now £89.99, Amazon

Hoover

Ok, we’re the first to admit a hoover is not a glamorous purchase, but this Dyson offer is too good to be true. The cordless vacuum is a favourite of shoppers, and it’s 30 per cent cheaper if you buy today.

Dyson Absolute cordless vacuum, was £399, now £284.49, Amazon

READ: Selfridges just dropped its Black Friday sales, and wow

Coffee machine

Now, that’s what we’re talking about! One look at this stunning coffee machine and we’re already daydreaming about waking up to a fresh cup each morning. At 39 per cent off, you won’t find cheaper.

Sage The Barista Express, was £599.95, now £364.99, Amazon

Ghd straighteners

Now’s the time to pick up a brand new pair of ghds. You can save an incredible £40 on their gold styler today, or opt for one of their many other bundles to save.

ghd Gold Styler, was £149, now £109, Amazon

Headphones

Everyone needs a pair of headphones, and these noise cancelling ones are some of the best. Perfect for those with a long commute, they’ll drown out all background noise and allow you to enjoy some much-needed peace and quiet.

Bose QuietComfort 35, was £329.95, now £229, Amazon

READ: The Black Friday beauty bargains you don't want to miss out on

Moisturiser

Elemis’ night cream retails at £99, but you can pick up a pot today for £54.20. The pro-collagen range is a shopper favourite - one reviewer wrote: “Have tried EVERY product going but always always come back to this night cream.”

Elemis ProCollagen Oxygenating night cream, was £99, now £54.20, Amazon

Yankee Candle set

Candle lovers will definitely want to get hold of this 11-piece set, which currently has an impressive 61 per cent off. You’ll get eight scented candles, a topper, a candle holder and a wick trimmer.

Yankee Candle Christmas gift set, was £72, now £27.99, Amazon

Levi’s

A huge selection of Levi’s jeans have been reduced, from their classic 501s to shorts, skirts and t-shirts. If you’ve got someone difficult on your Christmas present list, this one’s for them.

Levi's Men's 501 original jeans, was £88, now £33, Amazon

Suitcase

Samsonite suitcases can be pricey, but this XXL case is currently 61 per cent off. Shoppers described it as “sturdy”, and “very strong”, so it’s the perfect buy for travelling types.

Samsonite Termo Young Spinner, was £269, now £105, Amazon

Gym gear

Everything from leggings, to trainers and jackets are reduced. We’ll be picking up these handy stretch yoga pants, but it could be the perfect occasion to grab a pair of trainers for the teenagers in your life, too.

Women's yoga pants, was £14.99, now £12.74, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.