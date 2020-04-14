These & Other Stories dresses are what we think Kate Middleton would be wearing in isolation Beautiful dresses worthy of a royal occasion

It’s rare to find a high street store full of outfits we could see the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in. While we know the Duchess of Cambridge loves L.K.Bennett and her sister-in-law often shops in H&M, the store they both agree on is & Other Stories. Meghan first drew our attention to it when she wore a spotty midi dress followed by a timeless green silk shirt with a leather skirt, while Kate’s floral midi dress from the unveiling of her Chelsea Flower Show garden in summer 2019 became an instant hint.

Of course, both duchesses are currently isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, but & Other Stories has such a stunning selection of new spring and summer dresses that we can’t help but think they’re likely to have raided the rails. From the stand-out buys perfect for an occasion post-lockdown to comfy styles you can wear at home, these are the & Other Stories dresses you don’t want to miss.

Similar in style to the one already worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, this wrap dress in this season's favourite green hue is bound to be a sellout We'll be pairing it with espadrille wedges for a home garden party.

Ruffled midi wrap dress, £95, & Other Stories

We've already seen Meghan Markle wear a polka dot dress from the brand, and we could certainly see both duchesses rocking this flattering spring style.

Polka dot tie waist midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

This red dress is a true classic, and one you'd wear year after year.

Flowy puff sleeve midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

We're already picturing the Duchess of Sussex in this stunning but simple wrap dress, paired with flat sandals and a cross-body bag.

Floral midi wrap dress, £69, & Other Stories

This dress has a similar pattern to the one that Kate wore last year - so much so, that we had to check it wasn't the exact one! It's not, but we can imagine her playing with the kids in the garden in this.

Belted maxi dress, £120, & Other Stories

The perfect summer day dress, this would look great on its own or layered over a white t-shirt.

Striped cotton linen midi dress, £69, & Other Stories

This silk midi dress is perfect for summer evenings - even if you're only going as far as the back garden.

Belted silk midi dress, £120, & Other Stories

