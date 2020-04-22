Missguided is selling matching dog-and-owner isolation loungewear

Abigail Malbon
Missguided has launched a collection of loungewear - and matching clothes for dogs, too! The selection is perfecting for wearing during isolation. Shop it here…
If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of right now, it’s loungewear. Whether we’re relaxing at home in leggings, wearing matching stylish looks or even taking a leaf out of celebrities such as Rochelle Humes’ book, comfort really is key during isolation. The high street has seen sales of loungewear shoot up during the coronavirus crisis, and many have launched new collections tailored to our new needs - but Missguided takes the (dog) biscuit with their latest launch, which is a selection of loungewear buys along with matching items for your dog!
And we’re not just talking one jumper. There’s a whole collection of items, including hoodies, joggers, bodysuits and even a Prince band t-shirt. Adorable!
The product sizing is also generous and suitable for a variety of different dog breeds, for example:
Small: Chihuahua, Mini Dachshund, Small Yorkie
Medium: Jack Russell, Border Terrier, Yorkie, Mini Schnauzer, Pug, Mini Poodle, Cavalier, Cocker Spaniel, Dalmatian
Large: Large Westie, Large Cocker Spaniel, Beagle, Old English Sheepdog, Rottweiler
Tempted? We know one thing for sure; these will sell out quickly. Here’s our favourites to shop now, while you still can:
Graphic t-shirt, £18, Missguided
Slogan dog t-shirt, £8, Missguided
Grey sweatshirt, £18.20, Missguided
Grey dog jumper, £8, Missguided
Pink boucle coat, £35, Missguided
Pink boucle jumper, £12, Missguided
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.