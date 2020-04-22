Missguided is selling matching dog-and-owner isolation loungewear

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of right now, it’s loungewear. Whether we’re relaxing at home in leggings, wearing matching stylish looks or even taking a leaf out of celebrities such as Rochelle Humes’ book, comfort really is key during isolation. The high street has seen sales of loungewear shoot up during the coronavirus crisis, and many have launched new collections tailored to our new needs - but Missguided takes the (dog) biscuit with their latest launch, which is a selection of loungewear buys along with matching items for your dog!

And we’re not just talking one jumper. There’s a whole collection of items, including hoodies, joggers, bodysuits and even a Prince band t-shirt. Adorable!

The product sizing is also generous and suitable for a variety of different dog breeds, for example:

Small: Chihuahua, Mini Dachshund, Small Yorkie

Medium: Jack Russell, Border Terrier, Yorkie, Mini Schnauzer, Pug, Mini Poodle, Cavalier, Cocker Spaniel, Dalmatian

Large: Large Westie, Large Cocker Spaniel, Beagle, Old English Sheepdog, Rottweiler

Tempted? We know one thing for sure; these will sell out quickly. Here’s our favourites to shop now, while you still can:

Graphic t-shirt, £18, Missguided

Slogan dog t-shirt, £8, Missguided

Grey sweatshirt, £18.20, Missguided

Grey dog jumper, £8, Missguided

Pink boucle coat, £35, Missguided

Pink boucle jumper, £12, Missguided

