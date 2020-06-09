8 summer buys we know Kate Middleton will be ordering in the big & Other Stories sale Race you to checkout, Kate...

It's no secret that & Other Stories has a regal following - both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are fans of the high-street store. In the celebrity world, Holly Willoughby is regularly wearing & Other Stories for work on This Morning - it's a go-to store for the fash pack. Well, we have some good news, there's a sale happening right this second. You have to move at the speed of light, but we've gone through 848 items and we think Kate Middleton will be adding these 8 items to her virtual basket...

A white dress of dreams

Kate is a fan of a little white dress, and this little regal number could be going straight to her closet.

White dress, was £110, now £41, & Other Stories

A pleated skirt

You won't find a royal's wardrobe without a pleated skirt in it. Fact.

Pleated skirt, was £65, now £33, & Other Stories

A va-va-voom black dress

Royal engagements often require the perfect LBD and it wouldn't surprise us if Kate added another to her collection.

Black dress, was £79, now £39, & Other Stories

A pair of Superga trainers

Kate loves her regular Superga trainers, so it wouldn't surprise us if she didn't give her kicks a little upgrade with this platform pair.

Superga trainers, was £79, now £59, & Other Stories

A wrap dress

Royals and wrap dresses go together like Wimbledon and strawberries and if Kate were heading out to centre court we predict she'd chose a dress like this.

Blue wrap dress, was £110, now £59, & Other Stories

A floral midi shirt dress

How many floral dresses does Kate own? We bet it's a lot - perhaps this will be the next one we'll see her in.

Floral midi dress, was £75, now £28, & Other Stories

SHOP

Polka dots

How irresistible is this polka dot number - if Kate doesn't buy it, we will.

Polka dot dress, was £95, now £56, & Other Stories

A bright coloured frock

If there's one lesson we can all take from royalty (Queen, we're looking at you!), you can never go wrong with a bright colour.

Orange dress, was £89, now £35, & Other Stories

SHOP

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.