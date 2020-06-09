8 summer buys we know Kate Middleton will be ordering in the big & Other Stories sale

Leanne Bayley
There's an &OtherStories summer sale and both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will be delighted as they are fans of the high-street store. Here's the summer buys we think will be in their virtual basket...
It's no secret that & Other Stories has a regal following - both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are fans of the high-street store. In the celebrity world, Holly Willoughby is regularly wearing & Other Stories for work on This Morning - it's a go-to store for the fash pack. Well, we have some good news, there's a sale happening right this second. You have to move at the speed of light, but we've gone through 848 items and we think Kate Middleton will be adding these 8 items to her virtual basket...
A white dress of dreams
Kate is a fan of a little white dress, and this little regal number could be going straight to her closet.
White dress, was £110, now £41, & Other Stories
A pleated skirt
You won't find a royal's wardrobe without a pleated skirt in it. Fact.
Pleated skirt, was £65, now £33, & Other Stories
A va-va-voom black dress
Royal engagements often require the perfect LBD and it wouldn't surprise us if Kate added another to her collection.
Black dress, was £79, now £39, & Other Stories
A pair of Superga trainers
Kate loves her regular Superga trainers, so it wouldn't surprise us if she didn't give her kicks a little upgrade with this platform pair.
Superga trainers, was £79, now £59, & Other Stories
A wrap dress
Royals and wrap dresses go together like Wimbledon and strawberries and if Kate were heading out to centre court we predict she'd chose a dress like this.
Blue wrap dress, was £110, now £59, & Other Stories
A floral midi shirt dress
How many floral dresses does Kate own? We bet it's a lot - perhaps this will be the next one we'll see her in.
Floral midi dress, was £75, now £28, & Other Stories
Polka dots
How irresistible is this polka dot number - if Kate doesn't buy it, we will.
Polka dot dress, was £95, now £56, & Other Stories
A bright coloured frock
If there's one lesson we can all take from royalty (Queen, we're looking at you!), you can never go wrong with a bright colour.
Orange dress, was £89, now £35, & Other Stories
