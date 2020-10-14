Get ready for Christmas with Swarovski jewellery at 40% off for Amazon Prime Day – but the deal runs out soon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Swarovski has been creating beautiful crystal jewellery since 1895 and the brand's beautiful baubles have since become iconic worldwide as a favourite on the red carpet and the fashion runways. With Christmas coming up, we definitely can't resist a bit of sparkle – which is why our eyes lit up when we found out that Swarovski jewellery is on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Just in time for the festive season, you can find glittering Swarovski necklaces, bracelets and earrings at incredible prices, up to 40 percent off.

Shop Amazon's full Swarovski sale here or check out our curated list of our favourites below, starting at just £24! So get ready to sparkle this Christmas...

Shop Swarovski jewellery Amazon Prime Day deals:

Swarovski Ginger Pendant, was £44 NOW £24, Amazon

Swarovski Women's Angelic Square Earrings, was £45 NOW £29, Amazon

Swarovski Iconic Swan Necklace, Was £62.55 NOW £35, Amazon

Swarovski Angelic Necklace was £169 NOW £94, Amazon

Swarovski Tennis Collection Stud Earrings and Necklace Set, was £152 NOW £100, Amazon

