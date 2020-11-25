Don't wait for Black Friday – Marks & Spencer has massive deals on right now

Summary: We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ready, set... shop! Black Friday on 27 November is just around the corner and we can't wait to snap up great deals at our favourite stores. But guess what? You don't have to wait! Marks & Spencer is one of the retailers slashing prices now, giving us an early gift with tempting M&S offers in the run-up to Christmas on everything from coats, lingerie and sparkly holiday looks to Holly Willoughby's favourite dresses. And if you are a stateside M&S fan, don't worry – you can shop your own set of exclusive offers on the US Marks & Spencer site.

Will Marks & Spencer be taking part in Black Friday?

While there are some famous Black Friday sales on sites like Amazon, Marks & Spencer is one retailer that traditionally sits out the Black Friday – another reason to take advantage of these pre-Christmas discounts now.

In 2019, the retailer told HELLO! that they haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals for the last couple of years and instead focus on providing fabulous discounts all year-round. Nathan Ansell, M&S’s Clothing & Home Marketing Director, said: “We know that our customers are living busier lives than ever before and for many families shopping earlier both in-store and online can help make the festive season more enjoyable – with less stress and the cost spread out. So, we aim to give our customers great trusted value throughout the whole Christmas season, not just over the Black Friday weekend."

So right now you'll find major Marks & Spencer deals on everything from party dresses to pots and pans – there are really too many to list them all! We appreciate being spoilt for choice at M&S, but we definitely found some bargains that caught our eye, so we put together an edit of the best deals that we're excited about.

Get 30% off Holly Willoughby's favourite M&S Christmas looks

M&S COLLECTION Collared Knee Length Shift Dress, was £45 NOW £31.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Animal Print Dress was £55 NOW £38.50, Marks & Spencer

Need a winter wardrobe boost? Here's 30% off selected womenswear

If you need a new coat to bundle up in or are looking for a great winter jumper, you'll definitely find something you love in the Marks & Spencer womenswear sale.

Belted Double Breasted Longline Coat was £99 NOW £69.30, Marks & Spencer

AUTOGRAPH Yak Wool Puff Sleeve Jumper, was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Polka Dot Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress £49.50 was £34.65, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Soft Touch Argyle Funnel Neck Fitted Jumper, was £25 NOW £17.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Parka Coat, was £89 NOW £62.30, Marks & Spencer

Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots was £35 NOW £24.50, Marks & Spencer

Snap up some festive season sparkle

Whether you need something to get glam from the waist up for Zoom holiday parties, or are looking for a sparkly holiday dress or skirt, Marks & Spencer has some great sequin separates on sale.

M&S COLLECTION Sequin Shift Dress was £45, NOW £31.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Sequin Blazer, was £65 NOW £45.50, Marks & Spencer

AUTOGRAPH Sequin Midi Skirt was £59 NOW £41.30, Marks & Spencer

Slip into these fabulous lingerie deals

Mrs Hinch has declared herself a fan of Marks & Spencer's high-waisted shaping knickers, and you can find this popular shapewear plus everything from bras to pyjamas on sale now.

M&S COLLECTION Lace Trim Bra, was £12 each, NOW two for £18, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Body™ High Waisted Shaping Knickers was £10 NOW £7, Marks & Spencer

Zhuzh up your home with these 40% off deals

If lockdown has been making you want to turn your home into an even more convenient and comfy oasis, here's your chance! Marks & Spencer is offering 40% off lighting and bedding, plus spend-and-save on furniture. You'll save 10% when you spend £499, and 20% of purchases of £999 or more.

Pure Cotton Luxury Spa Towel, from £6, more colours available, Marks & Spencer

Percale 300 Thread Count Duvet Cover, also available in light grey, from £30, Marks & Spencer

Holiday meal prep's a cinch with kitchenware at 40% off!

'Tis the season to do a LOT of cooking and baking – so shop the cookware that will help you whip up some delicious feasts over Christmas and New Years. M&S is offering big discounts on kitchenware.

Carbon Steel Non-Stick Roast & Rack was £25 now £15, Marks & Spencer

Large Carving Board, was £40 now £24, Marks & Spencer

Set of 5 printed tea towels, was £15 now £9, Marks & Spencer

