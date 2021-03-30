More jewellery than the Queen? This genius stackable jewellery box is in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With beer gardens beginning to open and summer well on its way, we are saying goodbye to loungewear and getting excited about planning some dressier outfits for the months ahead. No outfit is complete without a bit of jewellery, but if you’re anything like us, the thought of scrambling through that random drawer we all have full of mismatched earrings and tangled necklaces is enough to put you off going out altogether.

Luckily, Amazon is on hand with an amazing stackable jewellery box so you can have all your accessories neatly in one place, and the best news is that it is currently on sale!

Set of 4 jewellery trays, was £12.56 now £9.81, Amazon

The Kitchenmore Jewellery Drawer Organiser comes with a set of 4 stackable jewellery trays made of a gorgeous soft-touch grey velvet. The trays can be used inside draws to organise your jewellery collection or you can stack the trays and have your collection proudly on display.

We happen to think that they make a stunning addition to any home and will definitely be putting ours on full display for all our friends to see!

The trays feature an array of different sized compartments, so you can store everything from rings to necklaces all in one place.

The jewellery storage looks stunning on display

The storage solution has rave reviews, with one person saying: "Great to display my pieces, it is sturdy and the grey is a lovely colour" whilst another wrote: "My jewellery was a mess. This has got it well and truly organized…I love it!"

The inventive storage solution is currently on sale, reduced from £12.56 to £9.81. So go on, treat yourself and say goodbye to that last-minute rush before leaving the house, running around trying to find that missing earring. It can’t just be us…

