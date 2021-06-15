This maxi dress has more than 6000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dressing for the hot weather can be tricky. You want to keep cool and comfortable, but not necessarily show a lot of skin. With their floaty fabrics, maxi dresses are perfect to throw on and go in the summer, and we think we've found a must-have style on Amazon.

The top-rated maxi currently has over 6000 five-star reviews, and it's just £21.

Grecerelle maxi dress in black, £20.98/$29.64, Amazon

Featuring a flattering loose cut, mid-thigh slit, pockets and semi-open back detail, this Grecerelle maxi dress would look amazing worn with a pair of leather sandals or white trainers for an effortless look. It's lightweight and breathable, but crucially not see-through and it doesn't crease easily.

Grecerelle maxi dress in red, £20.98/$29.64, Amazon

Available in sizes XS to XXL, it also comes in 17 different colours and prints. So whether you like bright colours, only wear black, or have a thing for floral designs, there's something for everyone.

"Love this dress, I wear it all the time. It fits well and I love the fact it has pockets," says one review.

Another commented: "Love this dress. Super comfy casual, received a ton of compliments. It's large, in a good flowy way."

While another wrote: "THIS DRESS IS PERFECT! It hides my trouble spots without taking away my curves. I'm a shorty so I tied the front of the dress and it added even more beauty. The fabric is airy and the color is EXACTLY as described. The pockets add a lovely touch also. I will be ordering this dress in other colours."

You know those items you buy and don't know what you used to wear before it was in your wardrobe? We predict this will be your new summer staple.

