Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this hot pink dress

If you're anything like us, summer dresses feature highly on your shopping list right now. When it comes to dressing for warmer weather, there's nothing better than throwing on a chic floaty midi to make it look like you've made far more effort than you really have.

RELATED: This Amazon boho dress has been described as ‘perfect’ and is ideal for the beach

MORE: These influencer-favourite Levi's jeans have so many five-star reviews and you can get them for just £30

The latest must-have piece we've found comes courtesy of Amazon brand, Goodthreads. It has slim adjustable straps and features a close-fitting bodice with a relaxed skirt - a style that's both super flattering and arguably as comfortable as your loungewear. Plus, it's only £26.

Goodthreads cami midi dress, £26.40/$36.58, Amazon

Amazon customers seem to agree as it has over 200 five-star reviews to date, and there's one small detail everyone is picking up on - pockets! It's notoriously difficult to find dresses and skirts with pockets, so when we do it's like gold dust.

"Love this dress, great neckline, not too much cleavage, straps sit perfectly inline with my bra straps. Best thing by far..... it has POCKETS 🤩," says one customer.

Another wrote: "Super cute and perfect for summer! I love this dress and have gotten soooo many compliments on it. It is super comfortable and a nice lightweight material. I wear it out and about and it’s perfect for date nights. Just when I thought this dress couldn’t get any better, I figured out it has pockets too!!! This has quickly become one of my favorite clothing items. Such a great item and I might have to get more in different colors!"

And another commented: "I really was not expecting much from this dress but I wore it for the first time today and I got soooo many compliments! I work in an office but I am frequently running around the warehouse, so comfort and functionality is huge for me. Not only is this dress really lightweight and comfortable but it has POCKETS!!!! Not little tiny rinky-dink pockets but BIG ones you can fit your phone and your entire hand into!"

Available in sizes XS-XXL, it comes in several different colours, but we love the hot pink. Wear it with a pair of white trainers for an off-duty look or flatform sandals for a bit of edge.

MORE: The best white summer dresses to wear now that the sunshine is here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.