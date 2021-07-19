ASOS shoppers rave over 'perfect' £135 backless wedding dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When budgeting for your wedding, we imagine your dress comes in high on your list of priorities. Thankfully, if you're looking to make your big day more affordable, you can find some amazing options on the high street. Case in point? This backless bridal gown from ASOS.

RELATED: High street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are

MORE: Casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

The ASOS EDITION dress is part of their bridal collection and has a luxurious design and feel, despite its price tag of just £135. The floor-length gown features a plunge neck and lace sleeves with a low back and flowing pleated skirt, making it as flattering as it is affordable.

ASOS EDITION Sophia plunge lace wedding dress, £135, ASOS

'I could not believe how great this looks, the quality is great and I did not expect it to be as such either. Absolutely great, I'm using it as my wedding dress in 9 weeks time!' says one review.

Another wrote: 'I am in love with this dress. The fit is so perfect, so elegant and flattering.'

While another customer commented: 'I was surprised by the quality of this dress. It has nothing less than much more expensive boutique gowns!'

And one said: 'I bought this dress for my wedding. The material is so soft and the lace is beautiful! I can't wait to wear it.'

Some reviews say the dress needed a little altering, either on the length or around the top area, but it could easily be tailored for the perfect fit. Overall it's still a far more budget-friendly option than splashing out on a designer gown.

It's currently available in sizes 4-18 and today you can get an extra 20% off using the code JULY19. But hurry, it's already sold out once and we don't think it'll be in stock for long.

MORE: Best wedding dress hire sites in 2021: Selfridges, HURR & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.