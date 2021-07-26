This £35 Amazon Fashion midi dress has so many positive reviews and it's finally back in stock

Hollie Brotherton
The R.Vivimos midi dress is part of Monikh Dale's Amazon Fashion capsule collection and it's proven to be a sell-out.
If there's one dress that's been dominating our Instagram feeds this summer, it's the puff-sleeved midi. Flattering, comfortable and so versatile, from day to night, you really can't go wrong.
RELATED: Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this hot pink dress
MORE: This swimsuit has more than 400 five-star reviews on Nordstrom - and it's always selling out
One influencer who's rarely seen not wearing one is Monikh Dale. While she often chooses designer styles from Net-A-Porter, there was also a piece in her Amazon Fashion capsule collection which we added to our wishlists immediately.
Monik wears her capsule Amazon Fashion collection
As you'd expect, the £35 midi dress sold out straight away, but it's now back in stock and if you're quick you can get your hands on one.
R.Vivimos women's midi dress, £34.99/$32.99, Amazon
SHOP NOW
It's by Amazon Fashion brand R.Vivimos, and as well as Monikh's classic black, it's also available in a whole range of colours from yellow to sage green.
The reviews confirm it lives up to the Instagram hype, with one saying: "I absolutely love this dress! It's so feminine, flowy and is exactly as pictured. I have a very similar dress that I brought from elsewhere which was considerably more expensive so finding a dupe for a fraction of that price was amazing."
While another commented: "I really wasn’t sure what to expect from this dress as it had mixed reviews but I decided to take a chance after seeing it was recommended by someone on Instagram. It arrived today and I love it!!!! It's exactly the kind of cut, fabric and style that you would expect from Free People - the finish is lovely and I found my length was perfect - I’m 5’8 and it came to just above my ankle. I’m so pleased I’ll be ordering in another colour!"
And one said: "Saw this recommended by a blogger, can't believe it's from Amazon! The shape is so good, the material is light but not see-through, worth the price! I bought the green one and it's a beautiful colour."
The dress has also been spotted on Josie from Fashion Mumblr and Hannah Strafford-Taylor. Next stop? Our Instagram grid.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.