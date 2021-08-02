ASOS just put lots of summer dresses on sale with up to 50% off - these 12 are our absolute favourites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

ASOS, our one-stop-shop for every sartorial essential, is having a huge summer sale. While we love having all of our fashion favourites in one place, it does mean scrolling to find what you want can become a bit of a mission.

So to make your life easier, we've searched through the sale to find all of the best dresses you'll want to add to your basket. Summer is far from over and there will be plenty more opportunities to wear that cute new floral mini or flowing midi dress. Read on for 12 of the best summer dresses to buy now, from & Other Stories to Topshop and Whistles to ASOS DESIGN.

New Look tie strap mini sundress in white, was £15.99 now £8.90, ASOS

The perfect white mini comes in the form of this square neck, tie-strap dress from New Look. Pair with espadrille wedges or Birkenstocks.

Whistles English Garden wrap mini dress, was £149 now £90, ASOS

We love everything about this green floral wrap dress from Whistles, and right now you can find it on ASOS with 40% off.

& Other Stories puff sleeve midi smock dress, was £95 now £44, ASOS

If you want a designer-look summer dress with an affordable price tag, go for this stylish check midi from & Other Stories.

ASOS DESIGN cami midi sundress with raw edges in white, was £28 now £22.40, ASOS

The white summer midi you've been looking for now has 20% off. With its fitted bodice, cut out back and flowing tiered skirt, it's super flattering.

Threadbare short sleeve polo shirt mini dress, was £22 now £14, ASOS

Nail casual-cool with this polo shirt dress. It's perfect to throw on and go - just add a pair of sliders or trainers.

& Other Stories organic cotton t-shirt mini dress, was £35 now £15.75, ASOS

Want something more colourful? Try this peach T-shirt dress from & Other Stories.

ASOS DESIGN strappy sundress with pep hem, was £10 now £8.50, ASOS

This ASOS DESIGN mini dress gets five-star reviews for its flattering fit and high quality material. The best bit? It's just £8.50.

Vila boho smock dress, was £42 now £24, ASOS

This is the dress we want to wear on our next staycation. Pair it with a boho tassel bag and chunky sandals.

Influence Plus midi tea dress in ditsy floral print, was £32 now £20, ASOS

We love the ditsy floral print of this puff-sleeve midi dress. Perfect for the beach or the bar.

I Saw It First frill sleeve smock dress, was £20 now £15, ASOS

I Saw It First's black smock dress with subtle frill sleeves is a wardrobe staple, and it's just £15.

Vero Moda cami mini dress in blue gingham, was £18 now £13.50, ASOS

Wear the gingham trend for less than £15 with this cute Vero Moda dress in blue check.

Topshop ruched front mini slip in floral, was £35.99 now £21.35, ASOS

Topshop's floral print slip dress is a go-to for any occasion this summer. Just add gold jewellery and strappy sandals.

