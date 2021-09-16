10 on-trend Amazon dresses for autumn: From jumper dresses to florals and leopard print designs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Switching up your autumn wardrobe doesn't have to cost a fortune! We've become huge fans of Amazon's Fashion section, which boasts the dreamiest and most luxurious designs from a whole host of brands just waiting to be discovered.

As the weather cools down and crisps up, we're boxing up our summer dresses and shopping for the chicest and cosiest dresses for autumn and winter. From feminine flannel designs to long-sleeved styles and knitted jumper dresses, we've rounded up the best fall fashion finds from Amazon.

Flannel Shirt Dress, £24.90, Amazon

An everyday staple, combine this preppy autumn shirt dress with black tights and military boots.

Navy Star Print Dress, from £16.99, Amazon

Available in a number of different colourways, this star-print dress is out of this world.

Long Sleeve Jumper Dress, £30.99, Amazon

Effortlessly cool, wear this pretty pink dress off the shoulder and add a waist-cinching belt.

Leopard Print Dress, from £19.99, Amazon

Elevate your autumn wardrobe with a statement leopard print dress.

Floral Print Belted Dress, from £23.49, Amazon

From the elegant tie neck to the classic fit-and-flare silhouette, Kate Middleton would love this floral dress for autumn.

Crewneck Knit Dress, £18.26, Amazon

Cosy and comfortable, this knitted design comes in an autumnal burnt orange shade and features a round neck and a waist-tie belt.

Button Down V-Neck Midi Dress, from £17.99, Amazon

The perfect desk-to-daywear style, this laidback shirt dress can be teamed with both trainers and ankle boots come autumn.

Superdry Shirt Dress, from £33.91, Amazon

Uber flattering, this timeless smock dress is adorned in an autumnal daisy print.

Turtleneck Knit Dress, £30.99, Amazon

Is it even autumn if you don't wear a jumper dress? We're in love with this rich burgundy design – and it also comes in blush pink, grey, black, green and navy.

Floral Skater Dress, £40, Amazon

Turn heads in this ravishing red dress this autumn! It's even received a number of glowing five-star reviews on Amazon.

