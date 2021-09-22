Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell share support for Linda Evangelista after heartbreaking health news Linda revealed on Thursday that she had been "brutally disfigured"

Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell are among the many supermodels who have shared their love and support to Linda Evangelista in the wake of her heartbreaking health news.

The former model revealed on Thursday that she had been "brutally disfigured" half a decade ago by a "CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised".

She became a recluse and shared that she has developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia which has "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing."

"It would've taken immense courage and strength to write these words. I can honestly say that I broke down in tears reading this," Helena began, commenting on the post.

"Not only because I knew in my heart you somehow had been quietly going through something deeply personal and disturbing but also because I thought of all the scars life leaves on us all, whether physical or emotional and how long we suffer mostly in silence and alone.

"It is so important and beautiful when someone steps out of the shadow and are brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out."

One of the last pictures Linda shared in 2019

Cindy Crawford added: "Linda - your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!"

Naomi also commented, writing: "I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore. You know I love you.

"We love you and here for you always Right by your side."

Linda, Christy and Naomi in the 1990s

Linda, Helena, Cindy and Naomi were all part of the Magnicficent Seven, a nickname given to seven of the world's top models who all became household names in the 1990s.

Christy Turlington, also one of the seven, added: "I can't imagine the pain you gone through mentally these past 5 years. You're free of it now. Remember who you are and What you have achieved and your influence and all the lives of people you have touched and still doing so to this very day by sharing your story."

She continued: "Proud of you and support you every step of the way. You are loved." Linda's post on Instagram began: "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised."

Linda revealed she was suing for damages

The 56-year-old shared that the procedure "increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries".

The former model is now suing the company for damages.

Linda's last public post on social media was 2019; she only ever shares throwback pictures.

