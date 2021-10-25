Kim Kardashian's huge fashion news - introducing the Skims x Fendi collaboration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you are looking for something stylish to put on your Christmas list this year, then you are definitely going to want to hear about Kim Kardashian's newest collaboration.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just announced that her iconic loungewear brand, Skims, has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi to bring you the coolest collection of clothing, underwear and shapewear to see you through the festive season.

Logo bodysuit, FENDI X SKIMS

Kim announced the news over on her Instagram, writing: "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS."

Fans went wild over the news, with one commenting: "NO WAY!!! This is epic! Congrats," while another added: "So beautiful".

Logo puffer coat, FENDI X SKIMS

The limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST and will be available to shop exclusively on fendiskims.com.

Logo bodysuit, FENDI X SKIMS

The star gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the launch, revealing that it will feature "sculpting silhouettes, rich fabrics, bold colors and a special hybrid logo pattern that saturates key styles".

Logo tights, FENDI X SKIMS

Kim posted a series of photos modelling the collection, including the most stunning hybrid logo patterned tights with matching bra, the dreamiest khaki puffer jacket and a staple black bodysuit that everyone needs in their wardrobe.

