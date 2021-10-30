Holly Willoughby wow fans while posing with mum - and they look so alike! Holly's mum is set to join her for the special occasion

Holly Willoughby has wowed in a jaw dropping pale pink floor-length gown for the Pride of Britain awards, which she has called her "favourite night of the year", and revealed that she was bringing along her mum as her plus one!

Sharing a snap of herself in the gorgeous Marchesa gown, she captioned the snap: "My favourite night of the year… off to the @prideofbritain awards tonight with an extra layer of waterproof mascara… #hwstyle. Dress by @marchesafashion shoes by @renecaovilla jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery."

She followed up the gorgeous snap with another photo of herself with her mum, writing: "On a night where we celebrate heroes… I’m out with mine… #prideofbritain." Holly's mum Linda also looked fabulous in a white gown with silver embroidery gown.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: " Your Mumma is so beautiful," while another added: "You look like a beautiful princess." A third person added: "Looking beautiful as always Holly."

Holly posed with her mum

Holly has had a hugely busy time at the moment, having launched her own business, but previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, calling it her favourite job. She said: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

