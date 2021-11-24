FitFlop has up to 40% off for Black Friday: 9 must-have styles for winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is well and truly upon us, and with all the amazing deals on offer, sometimes it can be hard to know where to start.

To help you out, we've taken the time to round up some of our favourite savings this season, including the incredible discounts available at FitFlop. Known for their super comfortable and stylish footwear, the brand is offering up to 40% off, not to mention you can get an extra 15% using the code FLASH15.

So go on, treat yourself to some of the must-have styles this winter, from cosy slippers to chic shearling boots. Your shoe wardrobe is about to get a serious upgrade…

Shuv Leather Clogs, was £120 now £72, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

We love that clogs are making a comeback, and we can't get enough of this sleek black pair. With the supercushioned microwobbleboard midsole, you might never want to take them off.

Pilar Leather Mule Platforms, was £120 now £84, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

Platform heels are all the rage this winter, and you can easily elevate your evening look with this leather mule pair. We're obsessed with the dark tan colour and gold detailing.

Mukluk Waterproof Shearling-Lined Ankle Boots, was £150 now £90, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

These boots are ideal for when the cold weather hits later this year. Not only will they keep your feet nice and warm, but they are completely waterproof, and the shearling lining can be worn up or down for two different looks!

Pilar Shearling-Lined Suede Platform Ankle Boots, was £160 now £128, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

If you're wanting a bit more of a heel, why not try out these shearling-lined suede platform ankle boots? Not only are they practical, but the 70s vibe gives a stylish edge.

Allegro Bow Leather Ballet Pumps, was £85 now £51, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

You can't go wrong with a classic ballet pump, perfect for pairing with a range of trousers and dresses. This style of shoe can often be uncomfortable due to the flat soles, but FitFlop has cleverly added secret high-rebound cushioning hidden in the forefoot.

Allegro Airyknit Ballet Pumps, was £80 now £48, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

Add a touch of colour with these khaki 'Airyknit Ballet Pumps'. They are such a beautiful shade for winter and can be worn both around the house and out and about.

Cushy Felt Clog Slippers, was £65 now £45.50, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without a new pair of slippers. We love this super chic felt pair so much that we wish we could wear them to work.

Cushy Felt Clog Slippers, was £65 now £45.50, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

They also come in a classic black colour, which is perfect if you're worried about getting the nude ones dirty.

Rally X Leather Trainers, was £90 now £72, FitFlop (code: FLASH15)

If you're looking for a comfy shoe for every day wear, then look no further than these white leather trainers.

