7 funny Christmas jumpers 2021: from Amazon, M&S & more

The holiday season is a time of love and laughter and with Christmas Jumper Day falling on Friday 10 December, we’ve rounded up the funniest festive jumpers! Sure to spread Christmas cheer, these novelty knits feature the best puns, dad jokes and iconic phrases from your favourite film and TV shows. Which one will you choose?

Funny Snowman Jumper, £23.99, Amazon

You can never go wrong with a Christmas pun and this jumper is snow good.

Line of Duty AC12 Ted Hastings Christmas Jumper, £28.56, Redbubble

Who could ever forget Ted Hasting's most iconic line from this year's season of Line of Duty?

Funny Inbetweeners Christmas Jumper, £17.99, Etsy

Inbetweeners fans will love this hilarious knit, which also comes in nine other colours.

Funny Pigs in Blanket Jumper, £26.28, Redbubble

Let's be real, Christmas Day is all about the food.

Bébé It's Cold Outside Moira Rose Jumper, £31.49, Redbubble

Channel the iconic Moira Rose in this Schitt's Creek Christmas jumper.

Funny Christmas Sweatshirt, from £24.65, Etsy

Not a massive fan of Christmas? If you're struggling to get in the festive spirit, this funny jumper is an absolute mood.

Pure Cotton Slogan Christmas Jumper, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Love a dad joke? This punny jumper is perfect for Christmas Jumper Day.

