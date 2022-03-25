13 best white trainers for women this spring: From Veja to Superga, M&S & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There is no better feeling than opening up a fresh new pair of white trainers.

Whatever the weather, or occasion, a pair of white fashion trainers complete every look; from the classic jeans and a t-shirt combo for your Sunday stroll, to a skirt and jumper for brunch with the girls, to a dress to wear to the office, they’re a gamechanger.

There are various styles of white trainers, and brands too, which means you can shop for every budget.

Hailey Bieber in a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

High street retailers, including M&S, Superga, Converse, as well as sportswear giants Adidas and Nike have an overwhelming variety of fashionable trainers, while those looking to stay ahead of the trend may prefer the royal-approved Veja or designer Gucci trainers - the options are endless.

Duches Kate is often spotted in her favourite Superga pumps

M&S white lace-up trainers

M&S has something for everyone; whether you are shopping for everyday clothes, occasionwear, or footwear.

A personal favourite of ours is the simple lace up trainers, which look super expensive and luxe, are comfortable, but are an absolute bargain buy perfect for all outfits.

Lace Up trainers, £22.50, M&S

Veja metallic-trimmed leather white sneakers

Vejas are all the craze, for men and women, and it is no surprise. Veja pride themselves on being a sustainable brand, paving the way for other footwear, and clothing labels.

Veja are also popular with the royal family, as Meghan Markle wore the Esplar trainers for her royal tour of Australia in 2018.

V-10 metallic-trimmed leather sneakers, £100, Net-A-Porter

Superga Cotu Classic

From one royal-approved trainer, to another, Superga Cotu Classic are a plimsoll design loved by Kate Middleton, as she has worn the style for numerous royal engagements over the year.

For those looking for a classic plimsoll, with lace up front, look no further.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, £57, Superga

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi trainers

Converse are a firm favourite in almost everyone’s wardrobe, as they go with everything.

The timeless footwear label have high top trainers, low rise, and in a variety of colours, and fabrics, so you are spoilt for choice with these failsafe footwear heroes.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi trainers, £60, ASOS

Adidas Stan Smith white trainers

Adidas has an impressive array of footwear options for men, women and children - and not just designs to wear solely when working out either, as Adidas has everyday fashionable creations to wear too.

The most popular everyday white trainer for a classic option to coordinate with all looks are the Stan Smiths, and for under £10, you can’t go wrong.

Stan Smith Shoes, £75, Adidas

Nike Blazer trainers

For those looking for a comfortable pair of trainers to wear when walking around, running errands, or for a little extra bounce in your step, Nike has you covered.

Our personal favourites include the Nike Blazer trainers - all the fashion influencers wear them.

Nike Blazer trainers, £84.95, Nike

Kate Spade Lift sneakers

Kate Spade is famed for kooky designs, so for those looking for a little extra something when shopping for a classic pair of white trainers, Kate Spade is the shopping destination to head to.

Lift Sneakers with Gold detail, £125, Kate Spade

Russell & Bromley Park Run sneaker

Russell & Bromley has long been the destination to shop at when on the hunt for shoes, whether it is for an occasion, an evening out, or more casual designs.

While we love Russell & bromley for the winter Chelsea boots, we turn to the label once more come the spring and summer for a sturdy pair of white leather trainers.

Low-Top Sneaker, £175, Russell and Bromley

Dune Ecliptic trainers

On the lookout for an easy to wear trainer, and you like a bit of glitz? Dune has you covered.

Dune Ecliptic trainers, £65, Dune

Gucci trainers

For those looking to pull out all the stops and invest in a pair of designer trainers, Gucci trainers are hot property.

Gucci has a whole host of highly coveted footwear items to shop; from embroidered designs, chunky sole creations, and more classic designs, which are perfect for those wanting a subtle designer pair of trainers.

Women's Women's New Ace embroidered leather trainers, £460, Selfridges

Axel Arigato trainers

Axel Arigato is the latest trainer brand to have on your radar.

They are sustainable, as the designs are made from recycled ocean plastic and polyester, plus they are in the affordable price range in the designer footwear bracket.

Genesis Vintage Runner, £175, Axel Arigato

New Balance CT302 Trainer

New Balance are a firm favourite for many, and even the late Princess Diana was spotted out walking in the comfortable trainer.

Whether you are looking to pair with trainers, a dress, or tailored trousers, you'll be comfortable and look effortlessly cool when you style your outfit with New Balance trainers.

Unisex CT302 Trainer, £80, New Balance (coming soon)

