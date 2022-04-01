Quilted jackets are trending this spring - here are 20 of the best

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've scrolled through Instagram this season, you've probably come across the sell-out quilted jacket by Frankie Shop. The cult khaki jacket is lightweight and collarless with a chic oversized fit. It's the perfect layering piece and has been seen on what seems like every stylish influencer on social media.

RELATED: The best leather jackets to shop now

Frankie Shop quilted padded ripstop jacket in khaki, £245/$285, Net-a-Porter

It's been impossible to get hold of for months, but it's finally back in stock, and if you want to get your hands on it you'll need to act fast. Unsurprisingly, it also spawned a whole host of lookalikes. So, from Zara to M&S and ASOS to & Other Stories, we've searched the internet to find all of the must-have quilted jackets. Here are 20 of the best to shop now...

Foxi liner jacket, £199/$329, AllSaints

AllSaints' gorgeous quilted jacket is fully lined and made from sustainable EcoVero™ viscose.

ASOS EDITION quilted reversible jacket, £120, ASOS

This oversized quilted jacket is similar to the Frankie Shop style, while also featuring a reversible side in a stone colourway.

Quilted jacket with patch pockets, £29.99, Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear's lightly padded quilted jacket has two front patch pockets and is such a steal at less than £30.

Quilted jacket, £39.99/$59.99, H&M

This H&M quilted bomber jacket comes in soft khaki with a crinkled finish.

Khaki quilted high neck belted midi coat, £29.99, New Look

Looking for a lightweight piece as we move into the warmer months? Go for this collarless quilted jacket from New Look.

Topshop lightweight quilted liner jacket, £50/$149, ASOS

Topshop's quilted jacket is lightweight and made from hardwearing ripstop. Like the Frankie Shop jacket, it's collarless with a dipped hem. Size up if you prefer an oversized look.

MORE: 10 elegant cream coats to bring life to your spring wardrobe

Quilted reversible borg lined jacket, £69/$125, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's reversible quilted jacket can be worn as a dupe for the Frankie Shop style or a cosy borg coat in white. If practicality is what you're looking for, it also features water-repellent Stormwear™ technology and two roomy pockets.

Quilted zip jacket, £120/$149, & Other Stories

We love this lookalike from & Other Stories. The khaki padded jacket has a relaxed fit with a high collar and circular quilted finish.

Frankie Shop quilted padded ripstop jacket in ivory, £245/$285, Net-a-Porter

The Frankie Shop original also comes in ivory. If you're looking to invest but want something a little different, head to Net-a-Porter.

Quilted long jacket, £115/$138, Arket

Made from eco-friendly materials, Arket's bestselling quilted shawl collar jacket is stylish and sustainable. Cut for a slightly oversized fit, you could wear it over everything this season.

Satin quilted jacket, £59.99/$99.99, Mango

The sell-out Mango quilted jacket has had a lilac makeover for spring, and we're obsessed.

MORE: 10 best pastel coats to brighten up your spring wardrobe

& Other Stories quilted removable collar jacket, £84/$172, ASOS

This & Other Stories' quilted jacket has a removable shearling collar for extra warmth.

Barbour by Alexa Chung Billie quilted jacket, £230, Harvey Nichols

What do you get when you cross a heritage brand with one of Britain's most stylish women? The quilted jacket we've all been dreaming of.

ASOS DESIGN quilted cropped jacket in khaki, was £38/$54 now £26.60/$30.20, ASOS

Looking for a cropped version? With its drop shoulders and oversized boxy cut, ASOS DESIGN's quilted jacket nails laidback luxe.

Burberry quilted shell jacket, £830/$1,090, Net-A-Porter

Burberry's quilted shell jacket combines style and practicality. With its durable thermoregulation technology, it's suitable for tough weather conditions and it features the house's signature checks.

Quilted jacket, £59.99/$69.90, Zara

We love this new quilted jacket from Zara. It features a high collar, front patch pockets and an adjustable drawstring hem.

SHOP: 14 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in

Belt quilted coat, £59.99/$99.99, Mango

Mango's new quilted coat comes with a belt to cinch in your waist and create a flattering silhouette

Quilted bomber jacket, £48.95/$71.85, NA-KD

NA-KD's cropped quilted bomber jacket is made from sustainably-sourced materials and could easily be dressed up or down.

Lydia Millen Curve peplum quilt jacket, £98/$246.40, Karen Millen

From Lydia Millen's latest Curve collection comes this gorgeous khaki quilted jacket by Karen Millen. It has a flattering belted waist and peplum hem.

MORE: We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with literally everything this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.