15 best plus-size prom dresses for your end of year ball

Prom season is here in the UK, and while it’s such an exciting time, we understand how time-consuming the hunt for the perfect dress can be. That’s why we’ve searched high and low to find the best plus-size prom dresses to shop now, from flattering satin slip dresses to bold sequin pieces and classic floor-length gowns - so you can celebrate with your classmates in style without breaking the bank.

Best plus-size prom dresses

ASOS Edition Curve embroidered cami dress, £140, ASOS

ASOS Curve has a huge selection of plus-size prom dresses that are fit for any formal occasion, and the sizes range from 18-30. This floaty dress with embroidered detailing is so summery - and we recommend teaming it with a pair of lilac heels to round off the look.

Plus sequin embellished shift dress, £110, River Island

River Island’s Plus range is filled with bold statement pieces, but this pink shift dress is our favourite for prom. The sequin embellishments are going to steal the show - so be prepared to turn heads.

Plus satin pleated midaxi dress, was £38, now £26.60, Boohoo

If you’d prefer a prom dress with sleeves, try this pleated satin midaxi dress from Boohoo’s Plus collection. The royal blue shade is so classy, and it’s available up to size 28.

Plus satin midi dress, was £89, now £62, Coast

Coast is a go-to for formalwear - and this satin slip dress does not disappoint. The rippling metallic design against the magenta shade is just stunning. You will go to prom in style!

Quiz Curve bardot split maxi dress, £39.99, New Look

This maxi dress features a bardot neckline and a split hem - and it’s just the perfect elegant prom dress. It’s part of the Quiz Curve collection, and is available up to size 24.

Ever-Pretty v-neck prom dress, £49.99, Amazon

Amazon may not be the first retailer that springs to mind when shopping for a prom dress - but the glowing reviews on this chiffon dress speak for themselves. Featuring short sleeves and a flattering waist tie, plus 17 colours and sizes up to 30 available - what’s not to love?

Plus one-shoulder mesh skirt dress, £92, Chi Chi London

Wow! This purple one-shoulder dress is giving us serious Carrie Bradshaw vibes, and we’re obsessed. The satin-look bodice is super flattering, but the mesh tulle skirt is what really gives this dress the wow factor for prom.

Plus angel sleeves sequin dress, was £149, now £119.20, Coast

If you’re on the hunt for a short prom dress, why not try this sequin dress with flattering angel sleeves and a floaty skirt. It’s available up to size 26, and would look so lovely teamed with a pair of white heels and a matching clutch.

TFNC Plus halter neck dress, £60, ASOS

This high neck features a keyhole cut-out with an open back - and we love the sage green shade.

Curve pleated wrap maxi dress, £118, John Lewis

We can’t get enough of the mesmerising metallic look of this Chi Chi London prom dress - and the pleated design paired with the waistband is flattering in all the right places.

Maya Curve satin dress, £65, New Look

This pink satin maxi prom dress from New Look’s Curve collection features a cowl neck cross-back shoestring straps, with a slit up the side. Stunning!

Plus embroidered maxi dress, £140, Chi Chi London

Chi Chi London celebrates clothing inclusivity, with a plus-size range with sizes up to 26. This embroidered maxi dress in blush pink is so gorgeous - and it’s just perfect for prom, graduation and other special events.

Yaura Plus satin maxi dress, £130, ASOS

You will literally be the Belle of the ball in this off-shoulder maxi dress a champagne gold shade! The sleek, draped design with ruched detailing is the perfect look for prom.

Curve ruffle wrap dress, £39.99, Yours

Yours is a retailer created for curves, with a huge selection of prom dress styles that range from size 14-32. We love the knot detailing on this v-neck maxi dress, and it comes in the most beautiful red.

Curve satin ruched midi dress, £36.99, Quiz

Another satin dress, this time from Quiz’s Curve collection and available up to size 26. The ruched design is flattering on the waist, and if green isn’t your colour, it’s also available in royal blue.

