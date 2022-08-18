This swimsuit has more than 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's a hit EVERY summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for the perfect swimsuit for summer 2022? Finding a style you love that's also flattering for your body type is no easy task, but we think we've found the dream one-piece on Amazon.

Featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up back detail, the swimsuit by California-inspired brand Cupshe also has a ruffled hem and padded cups. It's made from comfortable, stretchy fabric, which includes 20% Spandex to give the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Available in 19 designs from chic black or olive green to summery floral prints and nautical stripes, whatever your taste you'll find a style to suit you. It's available in sizes XS to XXL and you can buy it on Amazon for just £27.99.

Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit, £27.99/$28.99, Amazon

Customers across every size are loving the Cupshe one-piece and it has over 17,000 five-star reviews to date. One says: "What a gorgeous costume. Exceeded my expectations completely. Loved it on the model and was dubious it would look half as good on me as it did her... but it looks so perfect."

While another commented: "I am so impressed with this bathing suit, the material is of a fabulous quality and a perfect fit which is extremely flattering. I bought this as I thought the lovely pattern would help camouflage my menopause tummy and it did that beautifully. I would not hesitate to recommend this."

And another wrote: "Fantastic swimsuit, lovely material, good fit. So nice I ordered a second one."

Whether you're going abroad this year, heading off on a staycation, for a beach day or even just to sunbathe in the garden, you need this swimsuit in your collection.

*Adds to basket immediately*

