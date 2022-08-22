12 Best phone bags 2022: Crossbody mobile phone holders are having a moment 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How annoying is it when your phone rings and it's somewhere deep in your handbag, and it takes forever to find? Well, that might be a thing of the past because mobile phone bags are trending right now and they're such a game changer if you're forever losing your phone.

Whether you're after a designer phone bag or a cheap and cheerful mobile phone holder, you're in for a treat because there are so many stylish options to choose from. In fact, this accessory might just be our new favourite one! Practical and chic, what's not to love?

The best phone bags to shop now

Aspinal of London Phone Pouch, £125, Aspinal of London

The Ella Phone Pouch offers a stylish way to carry your smartphone and card essentials on the move. Handcrafted from full-grain leather, the pouch features a lanyard-style leather crossbody strap.

Leather phone bag, £35, Marks & Spencer

Keep your essentials together in this simple and soft leather bag. Designed to suit all phone sizes, it has multiple compartments and internal card storage slots. Includes an adjustable shoulder strap and a secure magnetic closure.

Green leather phone pouch, £45, Arket

Attached to an adjustable lanyard, this leather phone pouch balances style and functionality. Wear it around your neck or across your body, or it can be worn as a wristlet or styled with one of your bags, looped through the strap.​​

Pink Mulberry City phone pouch, £315, Mulberry

Perfectly sized to carry your most important possession - your mobile! The City phone pouch has been designed with space for three cards in the back as well.

Kate Spade London Morgan phone case, £150, Kate Spade London

Give your phone its own pretty crossbody. And if you prefer to travel really light, you can just stash your essentials in your phone bag, too.

Prada phone case, £980, Selfridges

This phone case speaks for itself – after all, have you ever seen a smarter leather accessory from the Milanese house? Cut with a compact, rectangular shape that houses one lined compartment, it's complete with an adjustable strap.

Ganni polka dot phone bag, £62, The Outnet

This is a designer steal with 50% off, and the polka dot print never goes out of style!

Orange Anya Hindmarch phone bag, £318.75, NetAPorter

Anya Hindmarch's pouch is crafted from coated-canvas made using recycled plastic bottles and finished with a durable weather-resistant treatment derived from PVB from used car windshields. It's reinforced with leather and printed with 'I Am A Plastic Bag' to playfully reference its material origins.

Burberry canvas phone case, £350, NetAPorter

Burberry's phone case has been made in Italy from brown leather and ecru canvas stamped with the label's logo. It fastens with a tab that loops through the 'Thomas Burberry' monogram plaque.

Charles and Keith phone bag, £79.95, John Lewis

The sleek and stylish Koa wristlet bag is compact enough to hold your essentials, and it is perfect for when you want to travel light. A push-lock closure keeps your items safe, while the detachable strap offers multiple carrying options - wrap it around your wrist or pop it into your daily bag.

Longchamp green phone bag, £115, Longchamp

This clever, sophisticated phone case is ideal for holding your smartphone. It has two practical slits on the back for your credit cards.

Furla Man Cosmo green bag, £95, Furla

Furla Man Cosmo is a phone holder made of nylon fabric. With a fixed leather strap, the accessory can be conveniently and comfortably worn across the body or around the neck. The zipped pocket on the side allows you to store small items and personal belongings.

