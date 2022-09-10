Stylish Halloween accessories for 2022 - the spooky additions for your costume

Leanne Bayley
We've shopped for some sexy Halloween accessories to really amp up your spooktacular outfit this year. From chokers to lace bunny ears and colourful wigs to chunky boots. Get shopping for your costume additions...
Halloween 2022 is coming up and if you're yet to decide on a costume or you need a few final touches, you're in luck. Whether you're planning to keep it low-key or go all out, we've searched the virtual high street to bring you the best options so you're ready to go.
Read on for the best Halloween accessories to add to your spooktacular outfit...
Best Halloween costume accessories for 2022
Long wig, £26, PrettyLittleThing
Add some scary glam to your costume with this white wig.
High-heeled sock boots, £24.50, ASOS
These patent black sock boots could be (and should be!) worn way past 31 October.
Velvet hooded cloak, £18, PrettyLittleThing
Add some coverage to an otherwise daring Halloween costume with hooded cloak.
Halloween blood choker, £2.99, New Look
Turn up the scare-level on any outfit with this dripping blood choker.
Dotted lace rabbit ears headband, £6.44 Etsy
Throw on this veil bunny headband and you're good to go.
Rabbit fancy dress mask, £6.99, H&M
Or go for this fluffy eye mask.
Halloween Batgirl body jewels, was £15, now £4.50, ASOS
Amp up your Halloween outfit by applying these Batgirl glitter jewels.
Snake headband, £8, PrettyLittleThing
Dress as an ultra-glam Medusa with this gold snake headband.
Pretty Polly Halloween pumpkin tights, £10, ASOS
These pumpkin tights look the part, plus they'll keep you warm all evening.
Devil fork glitter earrings, £3.99, New Look
Whether you're going big with your costume or planning a more subtle look, these glitter devil earrings are just what you need.
Fluffy halo, £5, PrettyLittleThing
Is it even Halloween if someone isn't wearing a halo?
