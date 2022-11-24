The Kate Spade Black Friday sale will have Amanda Holden obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You might want to take a seat for this one - one of Princess Kate and Amanda Holden's favourite labels (and home to the most fun accessories) Kate Spade is having an epic Black Friday sale - and you can shop it right now.

The fun-filled fashion label is offering a massive 25% off across the site, including dresses, bags, accessories, knitwear and the most brilliant Christmas gifts, from jewellery to notebooks and phone cases too.

If that wasn’t enough, Kate Spade has a special Black Friday 50% off selected handbags and wallets (shop here) plus, from Friday to Monday they have an EXTRA 15% off all full priced handbags with code: BFBAG! Told you it was epic.

Top of the HELLO! team’s list? This velvet pearl card bag for our Christmas parties and festive get togethers.

Bonbon Velvet Small Kiss Lock Clutch, £281.25 (WAS £375), Kate Spade

And this rhinestone embellished sweater, we’ll be wearing with leather trousers or a sequin skirt all December.

Rhinestone Bow Toss Sweater, £221.25 (WAS £295), Kate Spade

If you want some royal inspiration, who can forget Kate's chic floral and floaty Kate Spade dress, worn in 2017 to a charity event? It was one of her most-talked about looks of the year, and we absolutely loved it.

Princess Kate wore Kate Spade to a charity event in 2017

While the dress is no longer for sale, we could definitely see Kate rocking this floral dress with opaque tights and heels. The look is so Kate.

Autumn Floral Tie Neck Dress, £187.50 (WAS £250), Kate Spade

Or her statement Kate Spade earrings worn to the theatre in 2017? These beaded earrings are just like them.

Princess Kate looking stylish in red at the theatre in 2017

Beaded Earrings, £71.25 (WAS £95), Kate Spade

Kate's not the only Middleton to wear Kate Spade - little sister Pippa Middleton does too.

Pippa Middleton looking chic with her Kate Spade bag

And Amanda Holden was recently pictured carrying the Sam bag in orange - you can shop her exact small leather tote in the Black Friday sale.

Amanda Holden pictured in the brightest orange shades

Sam Small Leather Tote Bag, £262.50 (WAS £350), Kate Spade

Another Kate Spade lover is Holly Willoughby, who has worn the label many times including on the red carpet and on This Morning too.

Holly shared a selfie of herself in the Kate Spade cloud dress

Although Holly's dresses are now sold out, we think she'd love this metallic mini for her festive parties.

Metallic Spot Dress, £221.95 (WAS £295), Kate Spade

And if you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas for your sister or bestie, Kate Spade has them in abundance, including these gorgeous studs...

Studs, £37.50 (WAS £50), Kate Spade

And this chic initial pendant.

Initial Necklace, £67.50 (WAS £90), Kate Spade

And a fun airpod case, with glitter detailing.

Glitter Airpod Case, £30 (WAS £40), Kate Spade

