Sainsbury's is winning with its Christmas party dresses - there's sequins, velvet & more!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Velvet and sequins are firmly top of our list to wear to our Christmas parties, and with the fesitivities looming, we’re heading to Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s for their incredibly affordable line-up of sequin skirts, velvet blazers, metallic heels and a host more of snap-worthy stylish pieces.

See, supermarket fashion isn’t just festive pyjamas and Christmas jumpers, although there’s plenty of those too. Tu Clothing has pulled a cracker with its Christmas partywear options, and we’re sure there’s a party outfit in there for you whatever the Christmas occasion.

What could be more festive than this slinky red dress? Add thick tights and fancy slippers for your Christmas Day look.

Red Satin Plisse Dress, £24, Tu Clothing

And we love this designer lookalike velvet midi dress, available in fuschia pink - the teal version has been so popular it's sold out, but keep a watch incase it comes back in stock.

Fuschia Velvet High Neck Dress, £26, Tu Clothing

And we’re still not over a sequin skirt (is anyone?) so thanks to Tu Clothing, you can embrace the sparkle with their £24 sequin skirt.

Sequin Pencil Skirt, £24, Tu Clothing

The pencil silhouette lends itself to wearing with an oversized knit or tucked in silky T-shirt, or if you’re feeling fancy, go for a sequin top too.

Tu's silver sequin skirt is OOS but try this cool pleated foil version for an alternative to sequins.

Gold Foil Pleated Midi Skirt, £22, Tu Clothing

We’re always on the lookout for an alternative to the failsafe LBD, and we’ve found it in Tu’s velvet suit. The blazer features subtle embellished and pairs perfectly with the supermarket’s wide leg velvet trousers.

Black Velvet Embellished Blazer, £28, and matching trousers, £20, TU Clothing

SHOP NOW

If an LBD is still your go-to, add a touch of the metallic – this sparkly black dress is an easy wear.

Black Sparkle Midi Dress, £25, Tu Clothing

Or push yourself away from black dresses to a similar darkish hue; Tu’s floral velvet dress is a great alternative – not too bright, but a sumptuously dark green shade.

Green Velvet Burnout Dress, £35, Tu Clothing

More of a jeans and nice top kind of girl? Go full on festive in red stars, flocked on this chiffon top.

Red Star Jacquard Top, £18, Tu Clothing

Or add this metallic foil T-shirt to jeans to party the night away in. Available in four colours, including blue, silver, green and pink.

Metallic Foil Tee, £12, Tu Clothing

And give new meaning to a Christmas jumper with this fun sequinned knit.

Black Sequin Fair Isle Jumper, £25, Tu Clothing

NOW SHOP

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.