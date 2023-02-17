Blue & white striped shirts are seriously trending! From Primark to H&M, Frankie's Shop & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are fashion trends that can be tricky to pull off - cargo trousers and bumbags we're looking at you! But then there are the super easy wearable trends you can adopt quickly and effortlessly.

The humble blue and white striped shirt is all over the high-street right now and this might be the easiest trend ever to wear. We've spootted them in the likes of Arket, Reiss, H&M, Boden, Primark and, well, basically everwhere right now.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edits newsletter

MORE: The best navy blazers for the ultimate nautical look

Instagram fashionistas have been rocking the striped nautical oversized shirt from Frankie's Shop, and then of course there was the striped Ralph Lauren blouse Meghan Markle wore to Wimbledon back in July of 2018.

Regardless of who started the trend, this is a super affordable addition to your wardrobe. Wear oversized (fitted is not the look this season), and accessorise with gold chunky jewellery. You could also wear with a simple white tee underneath, take inspiration from digital creator Francesca Saffari below...

Francesca Saffari shows us how it's done

You'll notice that a lot of these shirts are often described as 'poplin' shirts. But what is a poplin shirt? According to the Savile Row Company in London, "Poplin is the lightest shirt weave. So fine, even and smooth, it’s almost silky to the touch and very cool to wear."

We've rounded up some of our favourite blue and white striped cotton shirts to channel the look...

Best blue and white striped shirts for women in 2023

Reiss blue and white striped shirt, £120, Reiss

Cotton blue and white striped shirt, £25, M&S

Blue and white striped shirt, £69, Arket

Oversized blue and white striped shirt, £75, Boden

Ralph Lauren blue and white striped shirt, £129, Ralph Lauren

Blue and white striped shirt, £17.99, H&M+

Blue and white striped shirt, £14, Primark

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.