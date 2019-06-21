﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range

Prices start at just £4.50

...
Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range
You're reading

Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range

1/14
Next

Charlotte Hawkins just carried the Queen's favourite handbag to Ascot
patterned-dress-marks-and-spencer
1/14

Holly Willoughby's FIFTH  Marks & Spencer line will be dropping 18 July (mark your diaries, now!) and we are blown away with all the newness. This collection is especially for high summer and is packed full of stylish separates made in earthy tones. There's lots of gems that we just know are going to be a sellout. At the launch which was held at Petersham Nurseries; the This Morning presenter told HELLO!: "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves. What's nice about this collection as well, is that it's a real summer capsule collection. Everything in it sort of ties in, so if you're going away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

 

Kicking off, we have the £49.50 frock Holly wore to the launch. The TV star added a black waist-defining belt which is ideal for a BBQ. The 38-year-old said of the frock: "You'll get those dresses that are your 'go to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today'. 

 

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

black-strappy-sandals
2/14

Holly wore black strappy sandals at her launch - and we were shocked to discover the expensive-looking heels have a price tag of just £19.50. Bargain!

 

£19.50, Marks & Spencer

brown-bag-marks-and-spencer
3/14

Rustic with a  designer feel about it, this lovely pouch bag is the perfect accessory for any outfit and would hold all your essentials. 

 

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

cowboy-boots-marks-and-spencer
4/14

OK, Holly has made cowboy boots cool again, and these suede, camel-toned boots are screaming to be paired with your denims.

 

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

patterned-shirt-marks-and-spencer
5/14

In the same print as the dress Holly was rocking, this pretty blouse would look fabulous with black tailored trousers and a pair of smart heels.

 

£29.50, Marks & Spencer

khaki-jumpsuit-marks-and-spencer
6/14

Remember THAT denim jumpsuit that was an instant sellout in Holly's last collection? This khaki design is an updated version and we are obsessed. Holly is too, explaining: "The khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer, and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

 

£69.50, Marks & Spencer

ring-bag-marks-and-spencer
7/14

This white ring bag looks like it could be part of Chloe's latest collection! A great designer dupe, we love the stark shade and the lovely tortoiseshell handle.

 

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

khaki-shirt-marks-and-spencer
8/14

If you like something, buy it in every colour - then you know you have all bases covered! We love this khaki shirt- it's the kind of design that you could even wear when the weather gets colder.

 

£25, Marks & Spencer

white-t-shirt-marks-and-spencer
9/14

You can't go wrong with a white T shirt, and mother-of-three Holly often wears one on This Morning. M&S has created a perfect, super soft crew-neck number, for just £4.50! Yes, you read that right…

 

£4.50, Marks & Spencer

tan-bag-marks-and-spencer
10/14

Cross body satchels are all the rage and we love this bronze version - particularly the striped sash strap.

 

£35, Marks & Spencer

tan-shorts
11/14

How seriously chic are these terracotta shorts? We love the turn up shape and detachable tie-belt. And they come in black, too.

 

£25, Marks & Spencer

trainers-marks-and-spencer
12/14

Holly may be known for her high heels, but we love it when she rocks a pair of trainers. These crisp white shoes have a flash of colour at the sides and would look great teamed with a tea dress.

 

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

white-shirt-marks-and-spencer
13/14

Everyone needs a white shirt in their wardrobe - it goes with jeans, pencil skirts, shorts, leggings - the list is endless!

 

£29.50, Marks & Spencer

white-skirt-marks-and-spencer
14/14

Holly loves a skirt or two, and this cream-toned, button-down number would look just as chic with smart loafers as it would with simple flip flops.

 

£25, Marks & Spencer

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...