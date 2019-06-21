Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range

Holly Willoughby's FIFTH Marks & Spencer line will be dropping 18 July (mark your diaries, now!) and we are blown away with all the newness. This collection is especially for high summer and is packed full of stylish separates made in earthy tones. There's lots of gems that we just know are going to be a sellout. At the launch which was held at Petersham Nurseries; the This Morning presenter told HELLO!: "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves. What's nice about this collection as well, is that it's a real summer capsule collection. Everything in it sort of ties in, so if you're going away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."
Kicking off, we have the £49.50 frock Holly wore to the launch. The TV star added a black waist-defining belt which is ideal for a BBQ. The 38-year-old said of the frock: "You'll get those dresses that are your 'go to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today'.
£49.50, Marks & Spencer