What to wear to Wimbledon: A Marks & Spencer special!

Game, set, MATCH

A visor to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
While players are required to adhere to a strict all-white dress code, ticket holders are not. So if you're off to Wimbledon 2019, you're expected to dress smart, but there are no specific guidelines in place. If we were heading to the annual sporting event - and lucky enough to sit Centre or Number One Court - we'd be making a dash to Marks & Spencer to shop for an outfit (as well as Strawberries and Cream!), so scroll through our favourite pieces that are available now… 

 

Shield your eyes away from the sun with the help of this nautical visor. 

SHOP: Trim visor hat, £15 

Wedges to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
These vegan women’s espadrilles come with a wedge heel to help you seamlessly transition from Wimbledon to the bar afterwards.

 

SHOP: Wide fit wedges, £19.50 

 

A polo shirt to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
We love this top teamed with some shorts and a chic belt for laid-back yet sharp summer dressing.

 

SHOP: Ribbed knitted top, £29

A shirt dress to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
A pop of colour for your Wimbledon look! 

 

SHOP: Shirt dress, £49.50

Sunglasses to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
Favourite player not winning? Don't let those frown lines show your fury. Cover up in these cute heart shaped sunnies. Not only do they make a cute style statement, but they're made with 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun.

 

SHOP: Sunglasses, £17.50

A striped dress to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
How perfect is this dress for Wimbledon? It's a gorgeous piece for your seasonal wardrobe, this knitted dress boasts a stunning pattern over its skirt to be a real statement. It also comes in an opposite colourway. 

 

SHOP: Ribbed knitted dress, £39

 

Orange sandals for Wimbledon from Marks and Spencer
The perfect sized heels - say goodbye to sore feet! 

 

SHOP: Ankle strap sandals, £29.50

A hat to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
Keep cool in the sun with this incredibly chic hat. 

 

SHOP: Sun hat, £26

 

A bag to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
For Wimbledon, you don't want a teeny tiny bag. You need something roomy for all your daily essentials - and a fan, if this weather is anything to go by. 

 

SHOP: Bucket bag, £29.50 

A dress to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
If you're looking to go a little more fancy, how about this delightful bodycon dress. It also comes in lilac, mint green and black. 

 

SHOP: Bodycon dress, £49.50

Sun tan lotion to wear to Wimbledon from Marks & Spencer
Do NOT  forget your sun protection - and this one has sparkle and it contains tiny golden ‘glimmers’ that raise protection by deflecting the sun’s rays while also adding a gorgeous golden glow to the surface of the skin.

 

SHOP: Ultrasun Glimmer SPF 30, £26

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

