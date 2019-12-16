﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

M&S just dropped a bunch of new party dresses that are perfect for Christmas

The one-stop shop for your festive fashions

Can you ever really have too much sparkle at Christmas? We think not, and so, apparently, does Marks and Spencer. The retailer just dropped a new festive partywear collection, and it’s exactly what you need if you haven’t found that perfect occasion dress yet. Whether you’re into dresses or prefer jumpsuits, M&S has got you covered this season. Add these to basket ASAP…

Embrace the ease of jumpsuits with this comfortable black version. The wide legs and self tie belt are comfortable to wear, and it even comes with sleeves for extra warmth. If there’s not enough sparkle for your liking, why not add a silver belt?

Velvet belted jumpsuit, £29.70, M&S

At the other end of the subtle spectrum is this stunning gold shift style. The classic design will never date, so you can buy it now and wear for years to come. An investment, some might even say.

Sparkly shift mini dress, £41.40, M&S

The subtle sheen of this velvet blue dress is just enough for those who don’t want all-out sparkle. This is how we’d imagine the Duchess of Cambridge will look on New Year’s Eve.

Velvet bodycon midi dress, £17.70, M&S

A sparkly LBD is the ideal festive buy. Style with tights and black boots, or add court shoes and silver accessories to really stand out.

Sequin bodycon midi dress, £23.70, M&S

The rich red and gold colour of this easy-to-wear midi is so festive. We'll be wearing it with knee-high boots and an oversized camel coat.

Satin floral midi dress, £29.70, M&S

Alternatively, if red isn’t your colour why not opt for the black version? Holly Willoughby has been loving M&S’ midi dresses of late, and we can absolutely see why.

Satin floral midi dress, £29.70, M&S

Dazzle them without a hint of glitter with a little help from this comfortable, easy to wear jumpsuit. An elasticated waistband means plenty of room for festive eating…

Frill detail waisted jumpsuit, £23.70, M&S

The classic shift dress has been giving a sparkly makeover thanks to the detailing on the collar. So easy to wear, and comfy too - what’s not to love?

Crepe collared shift dress, £27, M&S

