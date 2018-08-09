Kate Middleton's rainbow wardrobe and the one colour she rarely wears The royal is a fan of bright colours like the Queen…

The Duchess of Cambridge is becoming just like her Majesty the Queen when it comes to her fashion choices. We're not talking the designers she wears or the style of her outfits – no, we're talking her colour choices. Ever noticed how Kate seems to showcase a different hue at every royal occasion? Just like the Queen, the royal often opts for bright colours and has been spotted in yellows, blues, greens, blues, pinks… we could go on. The Duchess is one of those lucky people who suits just about every shade in the rainbow, from pastel mints to vibrant violet, she can get away with anything.

There is one colour, however, that we rarely see the mother-of-three wear and that's orange. Be it for a casual family outing or a formal royal event, Kate has only been spotted in the bright tangerine hue a handful of times. We're not sure why – perhaps it's not her colour, doesn't suit her, or maybe she just doesn't really like orange.

Here we relive the Duchess' most colourful rainbow moments…

Sunny in yellow

Not everyone can carry off canary yellow but Kate has no trouble with her dark hair and skin tone. The royal looked stunning in this gorgeous shift dress at the Men's Singles final at Wimbledon in July. Yellow is a favourite of the Duchess' and we often see her in varying hues of the colour, from delicate lemon to bright sunshine shades.

Stand out reds

Red is definitely Kate's colour. The royal looked amazing in the bright sixties-style dress, just hours after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Here we see her on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London in April. Like the Queen, Kate seems to choose bright coloured outfits so she stands out for royal fans and photographers.

Royal blue

We love this midnight blue hue on the Duchess. Kate wore the beautiful gown to a Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during a royal visit to India and Bhutan in April 2016 with Prince William. The royal often wears blue outfits and we've seen her in a huge range of shades, from ice blue to aqua-marine and deep navy. Kate looked so pretty in a pastel blue coatdress at the RAF Centenary in July.

Gorgeous in green

Green is one of those tricky colours – it either suits you or it doesn't, and lucky for Duchess Kate, it looks fabulous on her due to her pretty green eyes. Here, the royal wears an elegant mint green coat and dress at the Royal Society of Medicine in March. Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and the outfit was a chic choice for her growing bump.

Pink lady

The Duchess looks absolutely radiant in this pretty pink dress and matching hat at the RAF flypast during the 2017 Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. We love how she coordinated her daughter Princess Charlotte's dress with her own and the pair looked to be having a wonderful time. Kate is a big fan of pinks in all shades, often seen wearing a subtle pastel outfit at royal engagements.

Pretty in purple

We don't see Kate in purple as often as she wears pink, but the colour still looks fantastic on her. This picture is from way back in 2011 when the Duke and Duchess attended the Evening National Canada Day Celebrations during their tour of Canada. Kate looked so elegant in this flattering V-neck dress which is cinched in at the waist. A stunning look.

And finally… the elusive orange!

Here's Kate in the seldom seen orange look. It's not our favourite colour on the Duchess but she still looks fantastic in the vibrant shade. Kate wore the bright amber two-piece for the official opening of The Global Academy in support of Heads Together in April 2017. You can't miss her in this bright colour!

We're keeping our eyes peeled for her next orange outfit…