Meghan Markle steps out for sailing in bargain £60 trainers - and you can still buy them! The mum-to-be never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in chic, sporty look for the opening day of the Invictus Games on Sunday to watch the sailing. Joined by Prince Harry, Meghan co-ordinated with her husband dressed in a sporty Invictus Games tracksuit, but made it her own by wearing it with a pair of stylish KREWE sunglasses. The Duchess completed her outfit with bargain Tretorn trainers - which are still available to buy online for just £57.02, according to blog Meghan's Mirror. With her hair scraped back in her trademark messy bun and natural makeup, Meghan looked well-rested as she enjoyed the afternoon on the water. Earlier in the day, Meghan had joined Harry for lunch with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and had opted to rest in the morning following a late night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony. Instead, Harry attended their first engagement of the day to present medals at the road cycling race alone.

Meghan Markle gave her Invictus Games tracksuit her own stylish touch

Throughout her trip so far, Meghan has been turning heads in a number of different outfits. On Wednesday while in Melbourne, the mum-to-be delighted royal fans around the world after revealing her baby bump for the first time while wearing a navy dress by Australian designer Dion Lee. Until that point, Meghan had dressed in loose-fitting shirts and coats, but the design showcased her bump beautifully. Throughout her trip so far, Meghan has been wearing outfits from a number of different designers, including many Australian brands. As well as Dion Lee, she also wore a trench coat by Martin Grant. She has also worn pieces from some of her go-to designers, including Club Monaco and Gucci.

The Invictus Games are particularly special to both Meghan and Harry – who co-founded the event in 2014. The couple chose the 2017 games to mark their first official public appearance together, and held hands as they arrived at Nathan Phillips Square to take in a wheelchair tennis match last September. Just two months later they announced their engagement, and tied the knot in May at a fairytale wedding in Windsor. Harry and Meghan arrived in Australia on Monday, and soon after announced the happy news that they were expecting their first baby together. Throughout the trip, they have been receiving plenty of gifts from well-wishers, and have been cooing over many cute babies during their walkabouts.

