Royal mother and daughter style: When family bond over fashion

We love a bit of royal style spotting and the excitement goes up a notch when regal mothers and daughters coordinate their outfits at royal engagements. Take Duchess Kate and her cute daughter Princess Charlotte – the pair are often seen wearing matching colours. Who remembers their pink outfits at Trooping the Colour 2017? Kate has also been known to don similar dresses to her mother, Carole Middleton.

Then there's our monarch, Queen Elizabeth, who is a fan of the colour turquoise, just like her daughter Princess Anne. While Princess Beatrice and her mum Sarah Ferguson once wore exactly the same dress to Ascot. Queen Letizia of Spain is another royal mother who frequently dresses in the same hue as her daughters.

Watch our video below to see the most fashionable royal mums and daughters…

