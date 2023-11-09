Meghan Markle twins with Prince Harry in $4.5k silk suit for second engagement in one day

The Duchess of Sussex made a swift outfit change on Wednesday after travelling from her first engagement at Camp Pendleton to her evening appearance at The Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility.

For the latter, Meghan looked ready for business in her chic ebony power suit as she joined Prince Harry for the opening of the new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility. Turning to trusted favourite Giorgio Armani for her effortless ensemble, the Duchess stepped out in a Mulberry silk blazer which the brand described as "a fabric that perfectly hugs the feminine silhouette, sleek lines slipping over the figure." See her elegant outfit in the clip below...

She teamed it with the matching palazzo trousers with a high waist and a straight leg, bringing the total cost of her co-ord to $4,890 (£3,500).

A black top, a chunky gold bangle and a small red poppy pin finished off her ensemble, which has also previously been worn by Queen Mathilde. Beauty-wise, Meghan sported radiant skin and long lashes, fastening her luscious dark hair into a low ponytail with the ends twisted into soft curls.

Her husband Prince Harry also got the black suit memo, but he paired his with a crisp white shirt with an open collar.

The outing came just hours after the pair met veterans at Camp Pendleton, where Meghan rocked more beautiful poppies in the form of her blue floral appliqué cardigan from Carolina Herrera. She teamed it with a high-waisted black fitted midi skirt from Lafayette 148 New York and she left her long curls loose around her shoulders.

Royal fans are used to seeing Meghan's modern power suits and elegant midi dresses, but they may not know that her fashion choices were influenced by playing fashionable yet corporate paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits.

"The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well," she told Glamour in 2017, the year she met Prince Harry.

"Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette.

"I wear a lot of Burberry on the show, and I wear a lot of Prabal [Gurung], because Rachel's whole aesthetic is someone who comes from money and has a real classic design sensibility. It's really modern because she's still young."

She added: "It's been really cool to see what works for my body and what doesn't."

