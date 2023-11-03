Meghan Markle is a beach babe in scalloped swimsuit in ultra-rare holiday video

Regardless of whether she steps out with the royal family or makes a low-key outing with Prince Harry in Montecito, the Duchess of Sussex is known for her elegant and enviable style.

But when she's not being papped in public, Meghan can relax in more daring outfit choices – including sleek beachwear. The former Suits actress shared a very rare glimpse inside her designer holiday wardrobe during episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, looking every inch the beach babe in her black scallop swimsuit designed by Marysia.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex wore a scalloped black swimsuit

In the clip, Duchess Meghan filmed her husband frolicking along a deserted beach dressed in a white shirt and swimming trunks as he held rolled-up towels for them to use post-swim, before she came into the shot as she leaned down to pick up her phone.

Coined the '+ NET SUSTAIN Palm Springs Reversible Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Swimsuit,' the swimwear staple retails at $398 and is crafted by Polish-born and New York-based designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves. Meghan completed her off-duty attire by shielding her face from the Californian sunshine with a pair of black sunglasses and a sweet straw hat.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look laid-back in sweet baking clip at Tyler Perry’s home

Swimwear has become a historic element of royal fashion over the decades. Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana pioneered royal swim style, regularly enthralling fans with striking swim sets and bikinis. From monochrome to leopard print, jet black to stripes, tangerine to turquoise, the beloved late royal rocked it all.

The Duchess of Sussex's most significant public moments are illustrated with striking images of her donning optic white ensembles. Meghan and Prince Harry's appearances in the lead-up to the momentous Harry & Meghan Netflix series were no exception. But do you know the symbolism behind Meghan's choice to wear white?

The royal sported several casual outfits in photos shared on Netflix's Harry & Meghan

HELLO! previously spoke to colour psychologist and design director, Tash Bradley, who revealed her thoughts on these impactful head-to-toe-white ensembles and specifically what it means for Harry and Meghan's "brand."

"Meghan being all in white – you wear white to unclutter your mind, to show that you have a clear mind and that you know yourself," she explained.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex has a stunning holiday wardrobe

"To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

SHOP: Loved Meghan Markle’s gold emerald choker? We’ve found the best lookalike

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's perfect travel dress is giving us Kim Kardashian vibes