Countess Sophie's favourite designer heels are in the sale at a HUGE discount Better snap them up…

The Countess of Wessex has become a royal fashion icon in her own right - just like the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex - so we were excited to spot one of her favourite royal items in the sale this season! Sophie's go-to Penelope Chilvers 'Tango' heels have been reduced from £239 right down to £69 - and in both of her favourite colour-ways, too. Result! The Countess has worn the Mary-Jane style shoes on a number of occasions, and recently on her royal visit to India.

Sophie's cool and colourful heels have been heavily discounted

One of Sophie's most stand-out fashion pieces are arguably her orange and purple versions of the shoe, which she wore to visit the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad in May. Teamed with a lime green and pink dress and a colour block clutch bag, she definitely made a statement!

She also owns the very same pair in a chic grey suede fabric, which you can also find in the brand's sale. Kept for more formal UK occasions, Sophie recently wore them to open the Airplay Play Park in Peterborough, looking elegant as ever in a crisp dove-grey midi dress, a tailored blazer and her favourite block heels.

Penelope Chilvers 'Tango' Suede heels, now £69

According to their description online, the shoes are 'inspired by the passion of the Argentine Tango' - we wonder if that's why Strictly fan Sophie is so taken by them! They're a true party heel, we reckon, and comfy enough to walk around all day in (much like the Countess).

Sophie owns both colours

The royal family are big fans of Penelope Chilvers - the Duchess of Cambridge is often seen wearing her brown Long Leather Tassel Boots, which you can pick up for £475. She was first seen in them almost 15 years ago when she was a student at St Andrew's University!

