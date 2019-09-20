This royal just got her hands on the NEW H&M Conscious Collection dress - and it’s divine Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway steps out in one of H&M’s newest pieces...

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has embraced sustainable fashion, stepping out in a dress from H&M’s AW19 Conscious Exclusive collection during a three-day trip to Oppland County, Norway. The long-sleeved green midi dress isn't out to buy until 26 September, but it certainly provided a pop of colour under her dark winter jacket. Mette-Marit kept warm by pairing the patterned green number with burgundy Prada boots and a cosy pale pink scarf - she has definitely nailed autumn style.

The dress is part of H&M’s 10th-anniversary collection which incorporates recycled brass, recycled zinc and a lyocell fibre partly made from waste cotton, and it will set you back £139.99. H&M designer Ella Soccorsi explained 1960s mysterious masquerade balls were the inspiration for the collection.

“We were thinking about dazzling, one-off events where the anticipation in the build-up only increases the pleasure. We wanted to create special pieces that will stay in your wardrobe for years to come thanks to their endless versatility. Our customers will find that each piece can be styled according to their personality and mood; we hope these clothes are cherished, and invested with many happy memories of glorious evenings spent having fun,” she said.

Accompanied by her husband Crown Prince Haakon, the 46-year-old royal wore the dress on a trip to the Skjåk municipality, one of six municipalities they have visited in Oppland County between 17-19 September. The couple visited the country’s oldest mill, Ofossen Mill, before heading to the Skjåk Children and Youth School where students had prepared assignments on ‘Water in Skjåk’.

Although the dress is not available until 26 September, we recommend that when it drops you snap it up quickly because this one won’t be around for long. And it’s not the only incredible piece in the collection; you can also expect a floor-length dusty pink tulle gown, a velvet suit and a recycled glass bead cape. Dreamy!

