Princess Charlene wows in a chic white outfit to celebrate Monaco's National Day

It's common to see royals and celebrities wearing an all-black ensemble, but there aren't many people that can pull off an entirely white outfit. Princess Charlene of Monaco had no problems rocking the wintery ensemble, looking chic as she celebrated the country's National Day in Monte-Carlo on 19 November. The day marks her husband Prince Albert's official ascension to the throne.

The 41-year-old kept warm by layering a white polo neck jumper underneath a matching long white coat, alongside wide-legged trousers and nude heels. She completed her look with white leather gloves and an asymmetrical hat that she wore inside the Cathedral. We particularly love The Parent Trap's Meredith Blake vibes we are getting from her oversized hat!

As part of the Monaco National Day Celebrations, she later joined Prince Albert, 61, and their two children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 4, on the Palace balcony. In the absence of her statement white hat, her glossy blonde hair could be seen in a sleek straight style, alongside her natural makeup look. Wearing a light sweep of mascara on her eyes and pale pink lipstick, the mother-of-two ensured all eyes remained on her outfit.

White coats are a favourite among royals, with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of York also donning one in the past. Its simple and elegant look, combined with the fact that white really does go with anything, means it is the perfect winter jacket. To attend an engagement in Portsmouth back in 2015, Kate Middleton stepped out in a flattering Max Mara coat while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Princess Eugenie also wore the same tailored jacket to attend Christmas Day services at Sandringham, while her mother Sarah Ferguson opted for a white trench coat complete with black velvet bows at the waist and cuffs in 2018. For a 2019 spin, Princess Sofia of Sweden answered all of our coat prayers in the most gorgeous wintery teddy coat from Stand Studio which cost £270.

